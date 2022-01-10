Berry wants to enjoy a first decent FA Cup run after Luton draw his former side Cambridge in fourth round

Luke Berry celebrates his goal against Harrogate with creator Fred Onyedinma

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry wants to finally enjoy a decent FA Cup run after Luton were paired with his former side Cambridge United in the fourth round following yesterday's 4-0 victory over League Two Harrogate Town at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old has only made this stage of the competition once in his career previously, that coming last year when Town headed to Premier League side Chelsea, going down 3-1 at Stamford Bridge with Berry coming off the bench in the second half.

It hasn't been all doom and gloom though, the in-form Hatter a regular on the scoresheet in the tournament, netting seven times for the U's previously, including all four in a 4-0 win over Coventry back in December 2013.

He also was part of a 5-0 win for Barnsley over Burton Albion in 2014, while Sunday’s goal in the victory over Harrogate was his ninth so far, having also been on target in Luton's 5-0 win at Gateshead back in December 2017.

Ahead of the draw, Berry said: “I would like a good cup, I’ve never had a real good cup run.

"It would be good to just get through, keep getting through and then hopefully win it, that would be nice wouldn’t it?”

Meanwhile, fellow goalscorer Kal Naismith, whose best effort was also is also last year's fourth round match at the Blues, would fancy going deep into the competition as well, as he added: "It's always a good day if you get a big team and not that we can’t beat the big teams, but I’d take another couple of teams that are on a level with us.