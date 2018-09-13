Berry will be out for the 'near term' after suffering knee injury

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry faces another spell on the sidelines after picking up a minor knee injury.

The 26-year-old had made a startling comeback from his dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula suffered in March, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup exit at West Bromwich Albion last month.

He was then down to make his first start in the Checkatrade Trophy only to miss out and on his prognosis, boss Nathan Jones said: “Luke’s had a little bit of setback in training the day he would have played against Brighton, which required minor surgery actually.

“He’s going to be out for the near term really, it’s not a long term thing, just a tiny little procedure that he needed, a little clean up thing in his knee.

“It's nothing to do with the original injury which was good, but something that flared up from an old injury when he was really young.

“So it’s been unfortunate for him, but he was eight, nine weeks ahead of schedule anyway.

“This has just put him back on a more realistic timescale for his ankle and the other thing will heal quite quickly.”