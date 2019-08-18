Bilic praises Baggies for second half display at Luton

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic praised his side for their second half display after beating Luton Town 2-1 yesterday.

The Baggies had trailed 1-0 at the interval, but saw on-loan West Ham United attacker Grady Diangana come off the bench to score twice in just three minutes after replacing Kyle Edwards, to give them a lead they never looked like losing.

Bilic said: “Credit to him, he did exactly what we wanted him to do, but it was not only Grady.

“He helped the team, the team helped him, and lets not be unfair to Kyle, it wasn't like Kyle out and then Grady in, it was the whole team.

“I said to the guys at half time, I understand ups and downs, but it could have been a few other players as well.

"We weren't bad in the first half, we were there, we were getting into situations, but we weren't brave enough to do it.

“The ball was not there, or the moment was not there, so we needed a bit of a spark and one change, and we did that.

“Second half because of Grady, but not only because of Grady, it was a different team, much better.

“I wanted to do something, I wanted to win the game, I wanted to turn this game around.

“The goals always help, but most of the time the goals are a conclusion of how we play, even the deflection.

“We have to be there, in the first half we weren't there, so you have to be there and eventually the ball will hit you.

“After that we gained confidence, they were knocked down of course, because they conceded a couple of goals in a period of the game where they were totally out-played.

“They were a bit groggy, like a boxer, and it's always possible that you can concede a goal, but we introduced a couple of players who are very good on the ball and we didn't have a serious avalanche, so a great three points.

“This is a good team, with a brave manager, they like to play football.

"My analyst told me, this game would be very high in passes, both teams want to pass.

"When both teams want to pass then you can make a difference and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Diangana had played 17 times in the Premier League last term for the Hammers, with six starts to his name, as Luton boss Jones knew full well just what a proposition he would be prior to the encounter.

He added: “We were aware of his profile before the game.

“Obviously I don’t know him too well as I didn’t work with him, but he’s made a difference in the game.

“He maybe got a deflection the second one, but you earn the right to score a goal and they did with their intent of putting him on the pitch, but we compounded that with our starting positions.”