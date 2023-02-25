Birmingham City boss John Eustace labelled defender Marc Roberts’ challenge on Carlton Morris this afternoon as a ‘fantastic tackle’.

The centre half had only just come on to the field after the hour mark as part of a triple substitution, before lunging in on Town’s top scorer, who had headed Luton in front early in the second half.

Roberts clearly made contact with Morris around the knee area, but was only shown a yellow card by referee David Webb, with Town manager Rob Edwards feeling the punishment was definitely worthy of a red card.

Marc Roberts is shown a yellow card by referee David Webb this afternoon

That wasn’t how Eustace saw it though, as he said: “I haven't seen it back, but it was a good tackle.

"The big fella up there was very competitive, he’s very physical, so a fantastic tackle, well done.

