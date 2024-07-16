Birthday boy Townsend starts for the Hatters out in Slovenia

By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Jul 2024
Town name strong XI to begin with this afternoon

Luton boss Rob Edwards has named his side to take on Ukrainian Premier League side FC Rukh Lviv in the first of Town’s two friendlies out in Slovenia this afternoon.

The Hatters make four changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to AGF Aarhus, as Andros Townsend, who turned 33 today, Daiki Hashioka, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Cauley Woodrow all come in for Teden Mengi, Chiedozie Ogbene, Zack Nelson and Elijah Adebayo. New signings Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters are both not included after moving to Kenilworth Road recently, with no place in the squad for experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul once more.

Striker John McAtee is also named on the bench despite being linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers this morning to face an opposition side in Lviv, who with Vitaliy Ponomaryov at the helm, finished sixth in their division last season. Following this afternoon’s match, Luton then go up against Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe on Saturday.

Hatters: James Shea, Andros Townsend, Daiki Hashioka, Tom Holmes, Joe Johnson, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Cauley Woodrow. Subs: Jameson Horlick, Chiedozie Ogbene, Elijah Adebayo, John McAtee, Joe Taylor, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker, Jack Bateson, Zack Nelson, Aidan Francis-Clarke.

