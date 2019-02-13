Black Cats are held by Tangerines

Luton Town are still 10 points clear of Sunderland after their promotion rivals were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at the Stadium of Light last night.

A win for Jack Ross's side could have seen them close the gap on the table-topping Hatters to eight points with two games in hand, but they fell behind on 31 minutes to Armand Gnanduillet's strike.

Deadline day signing Will Grigg had wasted a fantastic chance for the hosts when he hit an effort straight at goalkeeper Mark Howard.

After the break, Grigg then fired into the side-netting with an empty goal in front of him after rounding Howard.

The Black Cats did claim a point to extend their unbeaten run to nine league matches, when Jack Baldwin directed Grant Leadbitter's corner beyond Howard trom six yards.

It saw Sunderland remain fourth in the division, still four points behind second placed Barnsley and 10 adrift of Luton, as they host Accrington Stanley on Friday evening.