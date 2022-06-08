Blackburn Rovers appoint former Luton head of youth development as director of football

Gregg Broughton has joined Blackburn Rovers

Former Luton head of youth development Gregg Broughton has joined Town’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers as director of football.

Broughton spent six years at Kenilworth Road between 2008-14, before leaving to join Norwich City where he was academy manager at Carrow Road, bringing through the likes of James Maddison, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey.

He has been with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt since November 2017, helping the side win the title twice in five years, until being appointed at Ewood Park this morning, with a statement on Rovers’ website saying: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gregg Broughton, who will take up his role as Director of Football with immediate effect.

“Gregg comes with a wealth of experience, including academy management and head of recruitment roles at Norwich City, Luton Town and most recently Bodø/Glimt in Norway.

“He also holds the UEFA Pro Licence and Technical Director's qualifications from the Football Association.

“Gregg will take on the responsibility for the club’s overarching football strategy that will include the first team, academy, recruitment, medical, athletic performance and analysis departments.

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott stated: “It is great to appoint a person with the wide-ranging spectrum of skills, knowledge and experience that Gregg has acquired over the last 20 years in football.

“He will work closely with our new head coach (once confirmed), myself and the board by developing a clear future vision and strategy for our football operations, using the solid platform built over the last five years.”

Broughton himself added: “Blackburn Rovers is a fantastic football club and I am delighted to be joining to help deliver the vision and the strategy on behalf of the owners and board.

“The club has a prestigious history going back to the foundation of the Football League, with over 70 years in the top flight and a great standing within the local community.

“They have consistently demonstrated their belief in youth development, with over 500 consecutive games with an Academy graduate in the squad and last season almost 40% of minutes in the Championship from Academy graduates.