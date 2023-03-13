Blades boss didn't think Luton had a shot on target during their 1-0 win at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom couldn’t understand how Luton had come away with all three points on Saturday, not believing Carlton Morris’s winner was even a shot on target for the visitors.

With eight minutes of the second half gone, the Hatters worked the ball out to the right, Elijah Adebayo combining with both wingback Cody Drameh and then midfielder Allan Campbell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish international found Adebayo, who produced one of his trademark nutmegs on John Fleck, reaching the byline and drilling in a terrific cross that saw Morris stick out a foot to deflect the ball past Wes Foderingham and into the net for his 15th of the season.

Heckingbottom, whose automatic promotion chasing side struggled to ever impose themselves on Rob Edwards’ side throughout, keeper Ethan Horvath mainly forced into some routine saves, were booed off by a section of their supporters at full time, as Town cut the gap on their opponents to seven points with 10 games to go.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I thought we were really tentative first half and that's ultimately what's cost us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You look at the data and we'll have run, we'll have worked hard, but we didn’t take enough risks in the first half, with the ball and without the ball, so trying to win the ball back high, trying to play and commit bodies forward and run beyond, we paid the price for that.

"We started the second half on the front foot, began the way we want to play and how we want to start the game, and then ultimately we concede a goal and it’s a real poor goal from our point of view.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo rejoice as Luton take the lead at Sheffield United

"I think that’s gone down as their only shot on target when I don't even think it was a shot, so I don't know how it's gone in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They didn't have any (opportunities) and ours weren’t great chances, we try and create good chances.

"We did have opportunities, headers from corners and the ball dropping to us at the end, that could have easily been our moment.

"Apart from set-plays, Ollie McBurnie had a few headers, we tried to create, but we didn’t create the number and the quality of chances that we usually do.

"Maybe it's the first sign of a bit of tension.

Advertisement

Advertisement