Blades chief calls Luton's form 'unreal' as Hatters keep the pressure on

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has called Luton’s form ‘unreal’ after the Hatters kept up their faint hopes of automatic promotion when beating Rotherham United 2-0 on Saturday.

After the Blades had set their marker down before kick-off, beating Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane to move eight points clear once more, Town then went on to cut the gap to five once more with their own victory thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow.

With United having five matches to go, including a game in hand over Town, they are still clear favourites to reach the Premier League after just two seasons in the second tier.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom

The fact that they haven’t made it over the line yet is largely down to Luton putting a 10-game unbeaten run together, with seven wins and three draws, including a 1-0 triumph over Heckingbottom's team, plus Middlesbrough in fourth also maintaining their own pressure with a 5-1 thumping of Norwich City on Friday night.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Heckingbottom said: “We have put ourselves into a position where it's about us.

“We talk a lot about not panicking in any situation and that really helps at this stage of the season.

"Yes, Middlesbrough won again and Luton's form is unreal.

“Every time we win, the margin of error gets tighter for the teams chasing us.

"The fact we won 4-1 after going behind shows a lot about the group, it's not the first time in recent weeks.

"It says a lot about what we are trying to do, our message has been the same regardless of what the outside narrative is.”

Run-ins

Sheffield United

Home: Bristol City, WBA, Preston.

Away: Huddersfield, Birmingham.

Middlesbrough

Home: Hull, Coventry.

Away: Luton, Rotherham.

Luton Town

Home: Middlesbrough, Hull.