Reece Burke isn't expected to be fit for Saturday's trip to Sheffield United

Hatters defender Reece Burke isn’t expected to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Championship automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United due to his groin injury.

The 26-year-old had to go off early in the second half against Birmingham City recently, and hasn’t featured since, missing the games against Millwall and Swansea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It could well be that he sits out a third game this weekend too, as boss Rob Edwards said: “We’re pretty much as we were in the last game.

"Burkey has been progressing well, but Saturday might be a bit too soon for him.

"On the whole, we’re doing really, really well now.”

Fellow defender Dan Potts has also been ruled out of the contest with his hamstring problem, as with 10 games to go after the trip to Bramall Lane, Edwards would love to be in the position to have a fully fit squad to choose from for the run-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Pottsy, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it.

"Not for Saturday, but the ones that were out have improved, so we're getting there

“That's what we all want at this stage of the season (a fully-fit squad).

“It's been a really intense period for everybody and that’ll be no different from any opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone's been feeling it a bit, people have been playing with knocks and pains, that's just par for the course in the Championship especially.

"But to have pretty much a fully fit group going into every game, because every game is important, it certainly helps us.