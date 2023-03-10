Blades without injured Osborn but key trio are passed fit to face Luton

Sheffield United will be without midfielder Ben Osborn for Saturday’s clash with Luton, but expect to have the key trio of Iliman Ndiaye, James McAtee and Jayden Bogle all fit.

The 28-year-old, who has played 20 times for the Blades in the Championship so far this term, was missing from Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Reading, which saw the Bramall Lane club strengthen their hold on second place, moving 10 points ahead of the Hatters.

Giving an update to the to Sheffield Star on his absence, United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “He has damaged his hamstring in training.

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn is out of this weekend's clash against Luton

“It was innocuous, he’s gone to play a ball sideways and the mechanics of it means he’s damaged his hamstring.

“He’s had a scan, there’s damage there, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.”

Although Ndiaye, who has 12 goals this season, including the winner in midweek, limped out of the contest at the Madejski Stadium, as did on-loan Manchester City youngster McAtee, brother of Town forward John, and Jayden Bogle, Heckingbottom expects them all to feature.

He added: “They’ll be fine. Macca’s was just cramp, and Iliman’s was contact on his side.