Bloomfield admits he had considered taking struggling midfielder off at half time

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield admitted he had considered taking midfielder Liam Walsh off at half time during yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff City but opted against it due to the other substitutions he had planned for the second period.

Having started the first game of the season, the former England youth international was then on the bench for Town’s next two league games, before being restored to the starting XI against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night. Keeping his place to face the Bluebirds, Walsh went on to have something of a shocker on the day, particularly on the ball as for reasons unknown, his usually excellent passing ability, so often his stand-out quality, was way below par, and from very early on in the contest too.

Unable to complete, by his or anyone’s standards, a number of simple passes, it meant that the ex-Coventry and Everton player saw his completion rate, which is normally in the mid to high 80s, down to a disappointing 63 percent, earning some sarcastic cheers from home supporters when he did eventually locate a team-mate.

Liam Walsh struggled during Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Cardiff - pic: Liam Smith

It was something Cardiff were quick to pounce on as well, with one aberration seeing Callum Robinson instinctively try his luck from the halfway line, Josh Keeley scrambling back superbly to claw away from underneath his own bar, while another cheap giveaway led to Mark McGuinness having to divert a low cross against the outside of his post at full stretch.

With no real signs of the midfielder’s off day improving, it was thought that Bloomfield would make a change at the break, with Shandon Baptiste and Zack Nelson both options, but when the teams re-emerged from the tunnel, Wash took his place for the second period. To their credit, the Hatters had the better of proceedings early on, creating a number of chances in the opening 20 minutes, Christ Makosso putting the best one wide, but unfortunately for Walsh, his afternoon then got worse.

Having got through the midway point of the fixture with the scores goalless, he then tried to run the ball away from danger only to lose it just outside his own penalty area to Chris Willock, who dummied his way around McGuinness’s attempts to block and then hammered a shot into the bottom corner for what proved to be the winner.

It saw Walsh quickly substituted to some ironic applause from his own fans, and asked afterwards if he had thought about making a switch during the interval, Bloomfield said: “Yes, it was a consideration, but again we were carrying a number of changes that we thought we were going to have to make already, so we had to consider that. It was, but I think Walshy’s been very good for us and it was a frustrating afternoon all round for us.”

Discussing the way in which Town conceded the only goal of the game to suffered a third defeat in four in all competitions, the Hatters once again either caught in possession of guilty of frittering possession away, something that was also prevalent against Wigan in midweek, Bloomfield added: “A bit of magic on the edge of the box and he's taken his chance extremely well. He's a boy who’s played at the level above for his career, lovely individual ability, so he’s created and taken his chance extremely well.

"It’s something that’s occurred Tuesday evening and again today, giving away possession and conceding transitional moments, so it’s absolutely something we’re going to have to analyse and see if we have to make adjustments to what we’re trying to do and how we’re going about it. In a game of some real good play for both teams, real good opportunities for both teams and it’s really disappointing and frustrating that their goal comes from that turnover just outside our box.”