Bloomfield apologises to Hatters fans following Vicarage Road loss

Luton's travelling support at Watford this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton slump to yet another away reverse

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield apologised to the Hatters fans who witnessed yet another defeat on the road as they went down to a timid 2-0 loss at sworn enemies Watford this afternoon.

The Town supporters had made the short trip to Vicarage Road more in hope than expectation after an away run that had seen them lose 13 out of their previous 14 second tier matches, also not enjoying a league success at their biggest rivals since 1994, some 30 years ago. It soon became apparent that a 14th from 15 was on its way, the visitors trailing 2-0 inside the opening 25 minutes, Tom Dele-Bashiru converting an 11th minute penalty after Mads Andersen and Thomas Kaminski failed to deal with a ball forward, Mamadou Doumbia nipping in to go over the body of the sliding Belgian international and win a cheap spot-kick.

Watford then added a second on 23 minutes when Giorgi Chakvetadze beat Amari’i Bell and picked out Edo Kayembe to tap home from a few yards out, right in front of the Town faithful. Although Luton improved in the second period, they still only tested home keeper Egil Selvik once though Izzy Jones’ volley in stoppage time as with the Hatters’ position in the table now looking increasingly bleak, five points from safety with 12 game to go, and having not won for their last dozen matches, then a drop to League One appears imminent.

Asked for his response to those who made the journey, Bloomfield said: “Thankyou for your support, sorry we didn't give you something to cheer and to go home with. I really wanted to come here and start and unsettle and impose ourselves on the game. The first little period of the game I felt like there was nothing much going on, we settled the crowd a little bit and Watford, but as soon as we give them a goal like that it’s going to be tough for us.

"I’m sorry we didn’t give them something to cheer about as they're following us in their numbers and the away record this season hasn't been good enough considering the amount of time, effort, energy and money they support their team with. We’ll keep fighting and we want to give them better days to come. It is (an uphill battle to stay up), but it’s one we believe we can achieve. We understand the situation, I’ve said it a number of times now. It’s not where we want to be, but the only way to get out of it is to stick together and keep fighting.”