Bloomfield backs ex-Gunner to play an 'important role' after joining Luton on a free transfer

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has backed new signing Cohen Bramall to play an ‘important role’ after the former Rotherham United and Portsmouth defender moved to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 29-year-old left-sided defender began his career in non-league, featuring for Kidsgrove Athletic, Alsager Town, Nantwich Town, Market Drayton Town, Newcastle Town and Hednesford Town before being signed by Premier League Arsenal in 2017, making his professional debut for Birmingham City after a loan stint St Andrew’s.

On returning to the Emirates Stadium, Bramall featured in three EFL Trophy games for the Gunners, before he went to Colchester United on a free transfer in August 2019, spending 18 months with the U's as he played 57 times and scored twice. Bramall then moved to Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee in February 2021 and then again to Rotherham United in July 2022, as he spent two and half years with the Millers, playing over 100 games, before a short term deal with Championship side Portsmouth in January of this year, helping the Fratton Park club remain in the second tier.

Bramall, who can also play at left wingback, has now headed to Kenilworth Road and will bolster the squad following the departure of Alfie Doughty to Millwall on Monday. Town chief Bloomfield told the Hatters’ official club website: “Cohen’s been a real solid performer at this level and above for a number of years now.

"He’s very athletic, extremely quick and has a great left foot. He’ll get up and down the flank and give us really good options in the wide left positions. We believe his profile and experience in this league will mean he’ll play an important role in the squad. It’s an area of the pitch we knew we had to look at and in Cohen we have someone whose experience and know-how of the level – and athletic profile – will provide a good addition to our group.”

Meanwhile, Bramall added: “As soon as I heard of the interest I wanted to come to Luton, so I’m glad to get it sorted in the end and I’m really looking forward to getting my season started. I’ve missed out on pre-season with the squad, but I think I’ll adapt really quick. I’m a fit lad and my game is built around being athletic and just being an engine, so I’m not too worried about my fitness. Now it’s a question of meeting the boys - meeting the family here - getting my head down and kicking on.”