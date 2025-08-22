Bloomfield backs new signing to be 'off and running' once he opens his Luton account

Summer addition yet to find the net for the Hatters

Town boss Matt Bloomfield has backed recent signing Jerry Yates to display his goalscoring prowess once he gets off the mark in a Luton shirt.

The 28-year-old was signed from Championship outfit Swansea City just before the League One campaign started, introduced to the Kenilworth Road crowd before the opening game of the campaign against AFC Wimbledon that Town ran out 1-0 winners. Thrown straight into the starting line-up for his debut when Luton travelled to Peterborough United the following week, he also started the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City last weekend and then the 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday

Having scored 96 goals in 351 career appearances, and reaching double figures while on loan at Derby County last term, Yates was brought in to help boost Luton’s attacking ranks that misfired badly last term, with just 45 goals in 46 second tier fixtures. However, Luton are still finding it tough to break down opposition sides, with five goals from four matches, while the recent addition is yet to find the net for his new club, or even register a shot on target during his 251 minutes of match action either, with just one actual attempt in that time.

Despite that, Bloomfield remains confident that one of his major signings this term will come good, as he said: “Jerry didn’t play a minute I don’t think of pre-season football at Swansea so his exposure to match games has been at the coalface in terms of league football since he’s come in. We threw him straight into the team at Peterborough and I think that was the right thing to do. Once he gets the first one I’m sure he’ll be off and running. We’ve been really pleased with his contributions so far, but I also know that there’s plenty more to come.”

One positive about Yates’ slow start to life in Bedfordshire in terms of goals is that during his most successful campaign at this level, bagging 20 goals for Blackpool during the 2020-21 season, he took eight league games to get off the mark, but then went on a brilliant run that saw the Tangerines eventually promoted through the play-offs.

On that stat, Bloomfield continued: “Goalscorers usually are confidence players aren’t they, so once they get one. We know that he gets in between the posts, he just needs one to drop and he’ll be off and running. We’ve got a big confidence in him, big belief in him. We’ve done a lot of work and spent a lot of money to get him to our football club so we’re really pleased to have him here.”

So far Yates has started upfront with Nahki Wells at Peterborough, before his team-mate was moved to a wide left position in the second period. He then began at Bradford City on his own, cutting a rather isolated figure at Valley Parade, but with Town struggling to supply him with anything meaningful, he only really came into the game after the break when Lasse Nordas was brought on alongside him.

During midweek, Yates started with Milli Alli, Norwegian attacker Nordas again coming on early just before the hour mark, and on whether he thinks the ex-Carlisle and Rotherham attacker is better with a partner to accompany him, Bloomfield said: “Yes, absolutely I think he does look like he would benefit from having someone alongside him.

"Lasse did particularly well when he came on, but I felt in the first half Milli and Jerry weren’t quite playing close enough together. They were a bit too far apart and we spoke about that at half time. They weren’t playing as a pair enough, second half we felt like they did play as a pair a lot more. Lasse coming on certainly gave Jerry some company up there and I think they fed off each other really nicely.”

Going with two upfront could eventually be the way forward for Bloomfield on a permanent basis too as he continues to try and nail down the best formation for his squad, the manager adding: “We are still evolving into the finished product, we’re not there yet. We have a lot of midfield players, so we felt like using four of them on the pitch within our three at the back was the way to go in pre-season and early season.

"I’m not sure it’s looked and felt like the team we want it to be so you’re always evolving, you’re always thinking about what the next move is, where do we go with it? It means we went with a front two as we wanted to show some attacking intent at home. As a team we want to be that attacking unit, we’ve gots of centre backs so we’re still a three right now, but it’s a way of trying to show some attacking intent as much as we possibly can.”