Bloomfield calls on Luton to show more consistency after Tangerines draw

Hatters claim a point after trailing 2-0 with an hour gone

Luton boss Matt Bloomfld has told his side to be more consistent after they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blackpool this evening.

An awful opening 15 minutes had seen Town fall behind to CJ Hamilton’s goal, as although they improved for the remainder of the first period, they then conceded again early in the second half, when Hamilton doubled his tally from a quickfire break. However, Bloomfield then rang the changes, bringing on Jordan Clark, Gideon Kodua and Joe Gbode with 57 minutes gone, Lasse Nordas and Jake Richards then joining them with 15 to go.

It worked too, Clark’s deflected attempt making it 2-1 on 77 minutes, before Kodua was fouled in the area for a penalty in stoppage time, as the West Ham loanee stepped up to earn his side a point. Speaking afterwards, Bloomfied said: “I thought the difference between our performance was either very, very good at times and very, very poor at times.

"We’ve got to be more consistent in our performance, we’ve got to respect the basics of the game more, do the ugly side, or the basics, whatever you want to describe it, better, because we’re playing some really good football. We created numerous opportunities and to keep fighting, a couple of weeks ago we went to Lincoln and we went under, tonight we kept fighting, so I’m really proud of the group.”