Bloomfield concedes injuries meant Town could bring in 'above the level' Wolves defender

Centre half looks a quality acquisition from Molineux

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield believes that the unfortunate injuries suffered by centre half Nigel Lonwijk during his career played a major role in the Hatters being able to bring in the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Having come through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven, the 22-year-old then went to Molineux in 2021, as he had loan spells at Fortuna Sittard, Plymouth Argyle where he helped the Pilgrims win the League One title, before moving to Grasshoppers, Wycombe Wanderers, where he played for Bloomfield and then spending last term at Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lonwijk picked up a hamstring injury during his time with the Terriers though which curtailed his impact, limiting him to 21 League One outings, with another similar issue while in Switzerland with Grasshoppers. It has hindered the former Dutch U16 international from getting his career to the kind of heights that Bloomfield had originally expected him to, as he said: “He can play full back, he can play centre back in a four or a three.

Luton Town's on-loan defender Nigel Lonwijk - pic: Liam Smith

"His utility and his pace, physicality, quality on the ball, all of that is part of the reason why we wanted to bring him to our football club. I think he’s got a very high ceiling Nige. The injuries that he’s suffered in the past couple of seasons is I think the only reason we could get him this summer, because had he not suffered those injuries I think he’s above the level.”

Lonwijk has shown he has more than one string to his bow during pre-season as with Alfie Doughty missing out against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, he was forced into a left wingback role. The defender didn’t appear out of place either, overlapping when possible and looking defensively solid too, as Bloomfield knows it’s a position he can fill if need be, adding: “I was also really pleased to give Nigel the chance to play as a wingback.

“He played there a couple of times for Plymouth when they got promoted a few seasons ago. I know he’s not your Alfie Doughty attacking wingback type, he’s obviously a lot different, but we know he can do the job and with us having a really strong back-line of central defenders, it’s something we may need to use him for at times as well. He’s not going to be an attacking wingback for us, but there’s certainly going to be games where we need him to play there, so it was nice to have the opportunity to have a look at him there.”