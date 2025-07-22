Bloomfield confident young Hammer has learned from his injury problems at Wycombe

Attacker suffered with hamstring issues at Adams Park

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is confident that new signing Gideon Kodua will have learnt to tone down his eagerness after suffering a training ground hamstring injury that affected his time at Wycombe Wanderers last term.

The 20-year-old West Ham United attacker was snapped up by Bloomfield on a season-long loan when he was in charge at Adams Park in August 2024, the second time in which he had signed for the Chairboys and Bloomfield, going on to make 20 appearances in League One, but only two of them from the start. Kodua netted two goals as well, also on target in the FA Cup victory over York City, but had a couple of spells on the sidelines due to issues with his hamstrings.

According to the Hatters chief, who took his place in the Luton hot-seat in January when replacing previous manager Rob Edwards, one of those incidents could have been avoided, as he is confident the Hammers 2023 FA Youth Cup winning captain, who hasn’t made a senior appearance for his parent club, won’t suffer the same kind of issue during his stint at Kenilworth Road, which could well become a permanent deal at the end of it.

Luton have signed West Ham youngster: Gideon Kodua who spent last season at Wycombe Wanderers - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He said: “One of them was because he overworked. He stayed out finishing for an hour after training and the next day he pulled his hip flexor, so I hope he’s learned from that. I didn't realise he was out there for so long, hence why I would have grabbed him and dragged him in by the scruff of his neck. He’s come in, he’s got a smile every day, he wants to work, unfortunately that kind of went against him but that's probably part of the learning process, when can I work, how much can I work and when’s the right time to stop.”

Kodua will have plenty of experience to help him temper his enthusiasm at the Brache, joining up with a Town squad that now has a good mix of youth and experience. While Bloomfield’s summer transfer activity has seen older heads like Nahki Wells, Hakeem Odoffin, George Saville and Kal Naismith all arrive on free transfers, at the other end of the spectrum, teenager Jake Richards has joined from Exeter City, with Josh Keeley and Nigel Lonwijk also on board, to bolster a group that already contains a number of exciting U21s.

Bloomfield added: “We’ve got a really good group of young players here, with Zack (Nelson), with Reu (Reuell Walters), with Lamine (Fanne), with Christ (Makosso), with JJ (Joe Johnson). We’ve got a real nice group of young players who, they're out playing Padel football and two touch, so Gids will complement that group as well I’m absolutely sure of that.

"He’s someone who people seem to love and he’s got an edge and a determination about him, I think he’s a great lad. He’s got a really exciting future and we hope to bring out the best in him. Not only do we want to bring the finished article to our football team as we have with Sav and Kal and with Nahki, but we also want to bring in lads who are on the upward stretch as well, with Nigel (Lonwijk), with Josh with Gids and we feel like we’ve got a couple of those as well.”