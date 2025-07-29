Alfie Doughty has left Luton Town to sign for Championship side Millwall

Matt Bloomfield has confirmed Luton Town are targeting the signing of a new left-back following Alfie Doughty's departure to Millwall.

The Hatters boss has been dealt a double blow with Doughty leaving and also Joe Johnson being ruled out long-term after he underwent an operation on his injured hamstring on Tuesday.

“We’ll be looking for a player to replace Alf," said Bloomfield.

"But ultimately as a football manager it’s tough to do so until you actually lose a player, because you never know whether a transfer is going to happen until it actually is done – there are so many things that need to happen."

Bloomfield does have left-sided options, but knows he needs more strength in depth.

“I thought Nigel (Lonwijk) was fantastic on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur," said the Hatters boss.

"Milli Alli has done it admirably for us at the end of last season, we had one of our best spells of form when Amari’i Bell was playing there and then Milli was used there as well, so we’ve got a couple of players who can fill in.

“But I would suggest that we would bring a left wing-back in to replace Alf because again, having that balance of a left footer and someone who can go and attack down that left side is something we want to do.

Following their relegation from the Championship, Doughty became the 10th first team player to leave Luton over the course of the summer, with eight new faces having been brought in.

Luton kick off the new Sky Bet League One season on Friday night when they entertain AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.