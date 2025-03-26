Bloomfield convinced Luton's under the microscope strikers will get their rewards

Luton’s forwards backed to fire the Hatters out of relegation trouble

Although Luton boss Matt Bloomfield knows full well that his striking duo of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris are being placed under the microscope this season due to their struggles in front of goal, he remains utterly convinced the work they are putting in on the training ground will pay off during the Hatters’ run-in to the Championship campaign.

Much was expected from the pair back in August after they hit double figures in the Premier League last term, but that hasn’t turned out to be the case in the second tier, as neither have found the net so far this calendar year. Leading marksman Morris, who has seven to his name, now hasn’t been on target since the 2-1 loss at Swansea City on December 29, some 13 games ago, with Adebayo’s personal drought lasting even longer, 18 matches since he last wheeled away in celebration, that in the 2-1 home victory over Stoke City on December 10.

The two were selected to lead the line during the goalless draw against Middlesbrough recently, Adebayo missing a wonderful chance when pouncing on a misplaced backpass to go clean through, shooting straight at keeper Mark Travers, while Morris had two attempts saved by the on-loan Bournemouth stopper as well.

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo has failed to hit the net since early December - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It wasn’t just the pair who failed to ink their names on the scoresheet, with Thelo Aasgaard missing two sitters during the opening 15 minutes of a half that Town completely dominated, as knowing the pressure they are under to score the goals that ensure Luton, who travel to Hull this weekend, beat the drop back to League One, Bloomfield gave them his full support, saying: “We talk about defensively and the work starts from the front.

"The front two start our press, the front two understand when to go and when not to go and I think that goes into midfield and then your 18-yard box is the most important thing to defend. So it’s a group thing and it’s the same with scoring goals. Last weekend if I remember rightly, Thelo’s had a couple of shots, Walshy’s (Liam Walsh) had three shots, Macca’s (Mark McGuinness) had a couple, we want our wingbacks to always be in and round the back post, so it’s a group thing.

"I understand where the microscope goes to with scoring goals, but I feel like the forwards are really giving us a platform to play and we have to praise their workload and what they're giving us as a group to get us up the pitch. I’m convinced they’ll get the rewards too, I’m absolutely convinced about that as the amount of work they’re putting in and football has to pay you back. You work hard enough it pays you back and our efforts are going to that area and they have my full backing those boys. They’ll get the rewards their effort deserves.”

Despite failing to find the net, skipper Morris has been playing through the pain barrier to ensure he can lead the line for the Hatters, only able to declare himself fit late on to face Boro, which was something Bloomfield was eager to highlight about his frontman as well, continuing: “He’s a Trojan, an absolute warrior Carlton and I can’t speak highly enough of him as a captain, as a leader, as a man.

"He’s been playing through injuries, he’s always doing that, he’ll never admit that he’s hurting, he’ll always be out there for the team. He’s trained really well the last few days, all last week as well. He looks sharp and I’m convinced he’ll get the rewards his game deserves. He puts so much in and he’s such a team player, such a club player, and he’ll get his rewards, no doubt about that.”

With Town only scoring seven times in the 12 matches that Bloomfield, who had become renowned for his attacking football and goals scored when at Wycombe Wanderers, has been in the dug-out for, with seven blanks, then asked if he has been honing in on the finishing aspect during the international break that followed the recent stalemate, he said: “When you have a gap in games, you can zoom out a little bit and work on things.

"Crossing and finishing and that final third of the pitch has been something we really feel that we can spend some time on, so we have. The confidence has been there, the boys have been hitting the back of the net a lot and we’ve really enjoyed the work that they’ve done. There’s been a good noise about them, a good positivity about them, they have to carry that on to Saturday and I’m sure that they will.”

With Aasgaard scoring a maiden goal for Norway on his international debut at the weekend and wingback Izzy Jones notching a hat-trick for Guyana, then the pair should come back to the domestic stage full of confidence when Town begin the first of their final eight games of the season in Humberside on Saturday. Bloomfield hopes that will lead to everyone taking responsibility for hitting the net as well, not just Luton’s under pressure front two, as he added: “It’s a responsibility for everybody on the pitch.

"It’s a responsibility to defend for everyone and to score goals is a responsibility for everyone. We’re creating chances, we have been, so we have to make sure we continue that, and have the belief to go and take them as that’s what the game’s about. It’s a group thing and it always has to be about the group. The evidence suggests that we’ve created enough to score more than what we have, but I’m a manager who wants the supporters to turn up and enjoy themselves. I want to be an attacking team, I want us to entertain and score goals and people to enjoy their afternoon.

"We haven't scored as many goals as I wanted, so it’s about getting that balance right as you need to score goals to win games. We understand that, but you also have to keep them out, so first and foremost we needed to tidy up at the back and change formations slightly. I tweaked a couple of things and then worked extremely hard off the back of that to nail down some disciplines, some structural things and some understandings. As if we’ve all got the rules to live by then everyone knows what each other is doing and that’s got to help with the understanding of the group.”