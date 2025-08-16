Bloomfield criticises Luton's lack of intensity during 'deserved' 2-1 defeat

Town chief reacts to first league loss of the campaign

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was critical of his side’s intensity as he claimed hosts Bradford City ‘deserved’ their 2-1 victory at Valley Parade this afternoon.

Town travelled to an opposition side who were still flying high from promotion from League Two last term, taking four points from their opening two matches, also knocking Blackburn Rovers out of the Carabao Cup as well. With over 20,000 fans in attendance making it a fantastic atmosphere, it was the buoyant home supporters who were left celebrating at the end, goals from Stephen Humphrys and Bobby Pointon enough to see off the Hatters, who scored late on through Gideon Kodua’s first in a Town shirt.

Asked to sum up the performance, Bloomfield said: “Really disappointing all round for us. Disappointing to lose the game, but I think it was deserved. I don’t think we were good enough today. I felt like Bradford had more intensity, they won the duels better and ultimately that gave them a foothold in the game. They were able to build momentum from that, so really disappointed with the intensity part of our game until late on when we stepped on, we showed more urgency, more intensity and I thought we looked good for the last 20 minutes. Gids gets his goal but it’s too late then, we need to start games quicker.”

On whether he was left surprised about the lack of urgency on display from his side, who had themselves won their opening two matches of the campaign, Bloomfield added: “I think it did. We spoke a lot about it before the game and to a degree we nullified what we thought as going to come, and what we knew was going to come. But a couple of times there was some loose turnovers and we almost handed them momentum through our mistakes, so there’s plenty for us to look at and improve on.”