Bloomfield declares belief still exists as Town approach 'big game' with Cardiff

Hatters chief insists his players can end the club's terrible away form

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insists that the belief still remains within his squad that they can finally end their woeful away form when heading to fellow relegation rivals Cardiff City this evening, a game he knows is hugely significant to the Hatters’ chances of survival.

Town travel to Wales for what many supporters feel is one of their biggest matches in recent times as victory over the Bluebirds would see Luton cut the gap on their opponents to two points, massively boosting their hopes of staying up with nine fixtures to go afterwards. A draw would see Cardiff keep a five point cushion, while should the Hatters suffer their 16th defeat from 17 matches in all competitions on the road, it would push Omer Riza’s team eight points away, surely too big a mountain to climb for the Kenilworth Road club given their recent run of results.

Although Bloomfield, who hasn’t been able to address Town’s away form since taking over Rob Edwards in January, with just a single point from five outings, doesn’t often put pressure on his players ahead of matches, he knows the obvious significance of this evening, saying: “It’s a big game, it’s a big game. It would be silly to sit here and say it’s not and we’re doing everything we can to go and win. We’ll be positive, we’ll be ready to go, boys have recovered and are looking forward to the game and we’ve got to be ready to go and perform.

"Is the belief still there? I guess we can only analyse what we’ve seen. We went ahead twice and Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday didn’t have a shot on our goal first half, obviously that fell away second half, there were lots of things I believe that contributed to that and we’ve been working on that. Sunderland we weren’t at it, we weren’t very good that day I don’t think. Watford, we found ourselves giving away a penalty too early although things happened and then Saturday (4-0 loss to Burnley), nothing’s happened for 20 minutes and we find ourselves down to 10 men.

"I think we can read a lot into it or go and look for the facts and I’ll analyse what I’m seeing and I believe that the belief is still there. The boys are taking on the gameplans, they’re implementing it. Results haven’t been in our favour and we have to change that, obviously we have to change that between now and the end of the season. We need results to do what we want to do, it’s a big game and my belief is we can go and win the game.”

Although City are languishing in 21st place after suffering three successive defeats, their home form hasn’t been too bad, as despite being beaten in front of their own fans by Burnley last time out, had gone six unbeaten before then. They also have one of the Championship’s leading marksmen in Callum Robinson, who has 12 goals to his name from 29 appearances this term.

With that in mind, Bloomfield continued: “They’re a good team, they’ve got some good footballers. They look to go and dominate the ball, look to have good rotations about them, some good players, their home form is decent so it’s a tough assignment for us. But we’ll be hitting it with positivity and we’ll be ready to go, it’s a big game and we’ll be at it.”

Meanwhile, Bluebirds chief Riza, speaking to BBC Wales, ramped up the contest for his own side, adding: “It's another must-win game. We are at home, our form hasn't been too bad at home. They are in the position that they are in and we need to win. It's a massive game, they're in trouble, we're in trouble and we need to get three points, there's no other option. They've made a managerial change and have got their problems but I'm not too interested in Luton and the problems they've got. We've got to look at ourselves, we need to get our points and to do it ASAP. Fifty (points) is the target, we've just got to focus on trying to win games and pick up points."