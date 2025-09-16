Bloomfield demands a clinical edge after Luton rack up 45 shots during City and Argyle defeats

Luton suffer back-to-back losses at Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has urged his side to demonstrate a far greater clinical edge after having more than 20 shots for the second successive home game running but still leaving empty-handed when they were beaten 3-2 by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

After a 1-0 loss against Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road before the international break, the stats showed Town managed 22 shots on goal, with six on target, also having 30 touches inside their opponents’ penalty area. Fast forward to the weekend just gone and the Hatters had 23 attempts this time, seven of those on target, with an impressive 47 touches in the Pilgrims’ box, as their visitors had just six shots, three on target, scoring all three of them, with 19 touches in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a combined 45 shots, with 13 on target and 77 touches in the visitors' area, Town have only managed to score just two penalties in 180 minutes of football, in fact almost 200 if you include injury time, as previously they also only managed two goals in their matches against AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic, one of those an own goal. Discussing his side’s attacking issues, Bloomfield said in his post match press conference: “I don't think anyone would want me to sit here and talk about stats when you get beaten at home against 10 men, but we’ve had over 40 touches in their box, the Cardiff game there was over 30.

Nahki Wells has a go for goal against Plymouth - pic: Liam Smith

“We’ve had 22 shots against Cardiff, 23 today, 45 shots in two games, we’re getting there, we just need to be more clinical and score more goals. We did against Burton (3-0 triumph) and we did against Barnet (4-1 success) and the frustration for us today is we didn’t. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb going one behind, 2-1 and then 3-2. It was really uncharacteristic from us to give the goals away and if we give three goals away like that in a game you're not going to win too often.

"We created some really good opportunities and unfortunately for us we didn't take them. The two goals come from the penalty spot and we’re getting in the penalty area so many times, delivering some low box crosses and cut-backs, so we’re really frustrated that we didn't create more clear-cut chances than what we did.

"If you look at the amount of opportunities we’re creating at home, our opposition have had three shots on target and scored three goals, I don’t think that happens very often but it happened today. All three goals are our mistakes, we have to eradicate them and we have to get to the top of the pitch and really go and grab some of those opportunities that come our way. It’s where games are won and lost in both penalty areas and it’s where we’ve lost the game today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What made the matters even worse as that the Pilgrims were down to 10 men when skipper Joe Edwards was sent off for a rash challenge on Milli Alli, but after that happened, Town didn’t put enough pressure on the away side goal, bar Christ Makosso’s header that was well saved by Luca Ashby-Hammond. However, they didn’t do enough when they had an extra player in Bloomfield’s eyes, as he continued: “Playing against 10 men and being at home you want to create more than enough so there was a couple (of chances) but we really wanted to create more.

“It was a very stop-start game, there was 10 minutes added time and there could have probably been double that. The game never really had any fluidity about it and I think the contributing factor was we kept giving our opposition the lead and then they had something to hold onto and to play for. If we don't give away the goals we’re in the ascendancy, there’s nothing to waste time for. But we kept giving them something to defend, the amount of time, people going down injured, people play to the rules right.”

Although Town dominated possession and territory for large parts, when they did get the ball wide, they were able to put in 54 crosses, with 116 successful final third passes, only to see Argyle make 82 clearances, with 21 tackles too, as the visitors’ excellent defence snuffed out Town’s threat. Asked whether he felt Luton needed to switch up their method of attack, particularly having taken Lasse Nordas off with Nahki Wells on to partner Jerry Yates at the break, while Kal Naismith replaced Nigel Lonwijk, with Shayden Morris’s arrival delayed to the hour mark and Cohen Bramall’s introduction even later, he added: “I think we utilised all the attacking players we had on the bench.

"With Nahki’s real intelligence and sharpness around the box, we were getting to the final third so many time that I just felt like it would be a game for him to come on and have an impact, so it was just the two changes we made at half time and I think they both had an impact for us. We tried to play with as much width as we could, three forwards on the pitch, two wingers playing either side, and try to create as many opportunities as we possibly could, try to spread our opposition and look for opportunities to try to go through them or round them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s the game when you’re playing against 10 men. I think we made the changes to be as attacking as we possibly could be, and if the crosses aren’t working we need to try and get passes into the box. The emotion of the game at times, when you’ve got chances to deliver, the boys were delivering and of course if you can stop the game and analyse it and go back, but we can’t. The opportunities were there for us to get inside the box but they defended their goal extremely well, and we’ll have to go back and watch it and find out where we can be better.”