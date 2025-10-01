Bloomfield demands Town's defending improves although hopes spirits are boosted by late comeback

Luton chief sees visitors back from 2-0 down to earn a point

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield wants his side’s defending to improve and quickly althoughts hopes spirits among the squad have been boosted by hitting back to draw 2-2 at Blackpool last night.

The visitors, as they had done against Lincoln City recently, made a terrible start to the contest at Bloomfield Road, unable to really lay a glove on their hosts, who were sitting second bottom in the table before kick-off. They fell beyond with just nine minutes gone, a ball wide to CJ Hamilton, seeing the winger stand up makeshift right back Christ Makosso and then unleash a shot that flew through Josh Keeley, who should have done better, and into the net.

An injury to Danny Imray led to a delay, as from then on, Town improved, having the better of the rest of the first period, Lamine Fanne twice going close, while Zack Nelson saw his shot charged down too. However, after the break, the Hatters then conceded again early when Milli Alli frustratingly gave the ball away once more in an advanced position, the hosts quickly transferring the ball forward where Hamilton had the run on Makosso to go through and beat the advancing Keeley once more.

Luton's supporters watch on at Blackpool on Tuesday night - pic: Luton News

Despite that, Town were able to get back into the game thanks to goals from substitutes Jordan Clark with 13 minutes left and Gideon Kodua, who netted an injury time penalty. It saw the Hatters finish with over 60 percent possession and 15 shots to 11, while they also had 37 touches in the home team’s box as opposed to 18 from their opponents, with eight corners to three as well.

It was something Blomfield pointed to when asked if the result only was enough to paper over the cracks, as he said: “I haven’t really given that much thought. The problems are that we’re not defending direct footballs, so we have to be better at that, but on the balance of play, on all the data, on all the shots, we’ve come away from home and created better opportunities. We started slowly, peoples opinions I can’t affect, I just have to concentrate on the job.

“The first goal is so disappointing, a long ball up to the big man who flicks it on and it’s really disappointing to give the goal away. We prepared, we knew what was coming, we understood the physical aspect of what we needed to stand up to and I think it was really disappointing on our behalf and we have to do better in those moments."

The second goal saw Makosso caught out again as he was too far up the pitch, which allowed Hamilton to gallop into the space behind him to draw Keeley and then fire into the net. With Town sticking with a back four for the second game running, and the Congo-born youngster playing out of position yet again, Bloomfeld continued: “We’ve just transitioned to a back four.

"We’ve got a young guy who’s a centre back playing at right full back as we don’t have any other full backs fit right now and occasionally positioning is not going to be perfect, but that’s where we’re at. We believe in Christ a lot, we think a lot of him and I just think we got too high in that moment. We obviously wanted to get the goal back, we dominated that part of the game and we weren’t balanced enough and the break hurt us.”

Although they found themselves 2-0 behind, Bloomfield raided the bench immediately with Clark, Kodua and Joe Gbode thrown into the fray. They were joined with 73 gone by Lasse Nordas and Jake Richards, as despite the perilous situation, Bloomfield always felt Town could get back into the contest, saying: “Yes, I believe in our group.

“It was just the energy they brought to the pitch. The game was there for us, the gameplan was there, everything that we expected to happen happened. We didn't do it well enough at times and the substitutes came on with a real zip about them, an edge about them, we didn’t change anything apart from the fact that there were new bodies on the pitch.

"I was really disappointed that we found ourselves 2-0 down as on the balance of play, the first 15 minutes was all Blackpool. We didn’t come out quick enough or sharp enough, second balls, duels, headers, we didn’t do that well enough. But apart from that I felt the game was ours. A lot of territory, a lot of dominance in our opposition’s half, so I always felt like we had an opportunity to be back in the game.

"It never felt away from us, the second goal was disappointing as we gave ourselves a mountain to climb, but I always felt it was there for us and I’m glad that it came through. Anyone who knows me knows how important I value the whole squad. I thought Gideon was absolutely fantastic, has an edge about him, a resilience, we think a lot of him as you know, we signed him three times. Clicks is just class at any level he plays at, Lasse, Joe and Jakey Richards, I thought all five of them really contributed when we needed. So a few of them have put their hands up to start on Saturday that’s for sure.”

With Town facing what could be an even tougher test this weekend when they head to a Stevenage side sitting second in the table, then asked how much the Hatters can use the comeback as a boost, he added: “A lot I hope because this group is evolving, it’s growing. We’re not the finished article yet but we are showing some good shoots. There’s also elements we need to be better at, so we’ve just got to keep working and keep getting better, but for team spirit and camaraderie, results like that can only be good.”