Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bloomfield 'disappointed' to hear Town fans already resigned to relegation as he vows to restore belief

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was disappointed to hear some supporters already resigning themselves to playing League One football again next season as he vowed to make them share his belief that the Hatters can escape dropping out of the Championship this term.

Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Sunderland saw Town drop to the bottom of the table, as although they remained two points away from safety, saw Plymouth Argyle leapfrog after a thumping 5-1 victory over Sunderland. It led to a number of fans on social media seemingly accepting the club’s fate, even with 15 games of the campaign to go, following a run of just two points from a possible 27, and 13 defeats from 14 away fixtures in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what he would say to the doubters going into a game at Kenilworth Road tomorrow against a side in Sheffield United, who are in the Premier League with Luton last season, and are making an excellent first of getting out of the division at the right end under Chris Wilder, Bloomfield said: “I didn’t know that, I don’t read social media, I don't look. I’m disappointed if they feel that way, but I do understand. It’s been a couple of seasons of losing games and I respect our supporters’ feelings.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"They've been watching this team and they've been here a lot longer than I have, but I’m here with fresh eyes and a fresh energy and a fresh enthusiasm and I absolutely believe that we can achieve what we want to achieve this season. We have to make them believe that, we want them to believe that and we have to give them something to cheer. The only way we can succeed is by doing it together, we want to do that for them as they deserve something to cheer about."

Following home matches against Preston North End and Millwall in which the atmospheres have been increasingly quiet, the Town faithful given precious little to get excited about, Luton not even scoring a goal in front of their own fans since December 20 when beating Derby County 2-1 thanks to late strikes from Tom Holmes and Carlton Morris.

Getting them behind them to face a Blades side who have had no such issues, winning nine on the road so far, is imperative for Bloomfield, who continued: “I absolutely believe and hope they will go our way, so we have to be confident and optimistic about the afternoon. I understand that they pay their money, they watch their team and we would love them to be fully behind us, we would love to give them something to cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s up to us on the pitch, as management, as coaching staff, as playing staff, as a group, to give our supporters something to cheer, to give them something to get behind. Of course we want to be as one and we want it to be a mutual relationship. In my career I’ve always been really fortunate at different clubs to have good relationships with supporters.

"I think it’s crucial they understand you’re here for the right reasons, they understand that you’re here to represent them the best way you possibly can, that you’re working as hard as you possibly can, but ultimately we’re all here for results and we understand that. The supporters are here to watch their teams win games and if you’re not winning games then we understand they’ll be disappointed and frustrated and understand the situation, so I totally understand our supporters. We’re as one. We’re working for them as hard as we possibly can and we want to turn it round for them.”

With 15 games of the season to go, Luton having a massive week ahead, as after hosting the Blades they then take on the team directly above them in Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening, before travelling to fierce enemies Watford next Sunday. They need to start getting victories to propel them up the table and give some credence to what the manager has been saying in regards to staying up, as Bloomfield added: “We want to stay in touch, we want to start getting up the table, it’s absolutely what we want to do.

"We have to produce performances and if you produce performances you'll produce results, so we understand the situation. We understand where we are and understand what we’ve got to do between now and the end of the season. Our focus has to be on the job in hand. We won’t get too emotional, we’ll stay calm, but emotion will play a part and we have to be ready to do what we have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m here to do a job, I believe in the job we’re here to do. We’re as a group, we’re as a football club. Unity has to be paramount in these moments. I understand that it’s an emotional sport, everyone loves football because it’s emotional. You’re either high or you’re low and not too many times in between, that’s understandable, that’s the game.

"We are working our hardest every single day to represent them the best we possibly can, and we really believe that we’ll give them some good results to cheer about. You can’t always wait for tomorrow, you have to make sure you go after what you can do today, absolutely, but at the same time, we’ve got to stay calm in the moment. I’m here to do a job, we’re here to do a job together, and we believe we’ll do that.”