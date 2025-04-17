Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters continue to struggle in front of goal this season

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insisted he doesn’t regret not bolstering his strikeforce during the recent January transfer window despite their continued struggles in front of goal.

When the Hatters were allowed to do business in the first month of the year, they made seven new additions, but after seeing a number of bids turned down for Wycombe Wanderers’ Richard Kone, ended up bringing in just one player considered an out and out forward, Lasse Nordas snapped up from Norwegian top flight side Tromso for an undisclosed fee. Having notched nine goals in 28 Eliteserien appearances, the 23-year-old was still in his off season and never expected to hit the ground running at Kenilworth Road, which has proved the case, not scoring in his eight Championship outings thus far.

Exeter City attacker Milli Alli had goals behind him, 13 of them, but is considered more of a wide player, while Thelo Aasgaard, who had also reached double figures, plays just behind the forwards, meaning since Bloomfield has taken over, he has seen Luton score a mere 10 goals in 16 games, one of them an own goal, and only managing to find the net twice in the same game on two occasions, drawing eight blanks as well.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield reacts to another missed opportunity from the Hatters - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He has been hit by the season-ending injuries to Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown since the deadline passed though, which was something that Bloomfield eluded too when asked whether Town should have brought in another attacker, said: “I’m not sure many people could foresee losing Browny and Elijah, both to sort of innocuous injuries.

"Muscle-wise, we’ve improved a huge amount in terms of not suffering muscle injuries since we’ve been in the building, that’s been reduced hugely. Obviously Alf (Doughty) was the disappointing one, but we’ve changed training programmes, we’ve increased the physicality and the fitness of the group we’ve got. It’s not perfect yet in my mind, we’re not where we need to be, we’ve spoken before about the robustness and the physicality of the group needs to improve and the fitness needs to improve.

"But we had Carlton, Eli, Browny and Lasse, and you’ve got to be pretty unfortunate to lose two out of your front four striking options. To have a fifth and not use them probably wouldn’t have been the right option to do within a group that we’ve already brought in Thelo too. At that point we were also playing 4-2-3-1 with the idea that we might go back to a two upfront. I think four ordinarily is usually plenty, we’ve obviously been really unfortunate to lose two of those, good, experienced strikers to injury.”

When Luton had their latest toothless offering against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, it came on the back of firing 18 shots at their opponents’ goal, but only three of them on target, Aasgaard’s blocked attempt and tame efforts from Reece Burke and Teden Mengi. Mark McGuinness headed wide from close range twice, with Aasgaard smashing against the bar, while Alli’s deflected cross-shot also hit the woodwork, as a number of other strikes were sadly nowhere near the Rovers’ goal.

That tally of 18 was the second highest in the Championship on the afternoon, with only leaders Leeds having more, and asked yet again how they can start turning that amount into goals, Bloomfield continued: “Being more threatening is what we want to be and we want to score more goals, we’ve spoken about this a number of times. Tactically we can keep going through how we’re creating opportunities and we’ve done that on a regular basis.

"We’ve hit the net multiple times in training, but it’s impossible to replicate a match situation apart from playing in matches. A lot of it comes down to confidence and belief. We’ve said before about the whole season not really having the open play goals that a successful team needs and we know that, we’ve acknowledged that a number of times.

"But if you look at the amount of changes we’ve created, home and away, unfortunately we’ve under performed the goals we could have scored and should have scored. You can only replicate that so many times in training and ultimately going out on a match day and doing it is ultimately why the forwards are paid the most money and they’re the ones who go for the biggest transfer fees as they’re the ones who go and earn the money.”

One player who didn’t get any chances at the weekend once more was Carlton Morris, the forward seeing his own barren run stretching to 17 fixtures, having last netted in the 2-1 loss to Swansea City on December 29. Although Bloomfield is looking to improve the kind of opportunity that the forward, who hit double figures in his first two campaigns in Bedfordshire, receives, he believes there is still plenty to praise about the ex-Norwich City youngster’s performances.

He added “There’s not been as many (chances for Morris) recently as we’d like and we’re trying to work on that. Obviously having his partner Eli taken away probably affected him a little bit because now opposition defences can focus on him a little bit more than when he had Browny or Eli alongside him, so that’s probably not helped him.

“We’re trying to get our 10s into good areas, to go and create some high quality chances for Carlton or for themselves. If you look at, we had 18 shots, I know we’ve won multiple games in my career both as a player and manager by having a lot less shots than that, so it’s about the quality of the chances as well as the number of shots.

“We got into our opposition’s box 51 times, it’s a huge number of times and I think it’s the pass before the shot that lets us down a few times as well. It was that cut back, that cross, that final pass to have a tap in, opportunities that we didn’t quite create, hence why a few of our shots later in the game were from further away from the goal than we’d ideally like them.

"But we can just keep working and working and working and that’s the only way we can try and improve that. Tactically it’s probably slightly easier to improve defensively because you can work on real life scenarios, attacking-wise the match situation of sticking the ball in the back of the net is harder to replicate in training because it’s that big moment in front of supporters with the expectation.

“We believe in our forwards and Carlton’s done so much work for the team. He’s such a team player, he gives us such a huge opportunity to get up the pitch. We play into him, he does so much unselfish work and we believe in him. He’s such a good captain and a good leader for our team. I don’t want to do it, talk about him too much as I don’t want to affect his performances. He’s been great, we believe in him and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play in the next four games.”