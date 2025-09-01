Bloomfield eager to 'invest' in Archer as winger joins Luton but heads back to Robins

Attacker moves to Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was eager to ‘invest’ in the long-term future of winger Ethon Archer after the attacker became Town’s second signing of transfer deadline day when agreeing to move to the Hatters from Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The 23-year-old who started out at the Kinetic Academy, played for a number of non-league sides as a teenager, with stints at Whyteleafe, Bedfont Sports, Sutton Common Rovers, Horley Town and Raynes Park Vale, where he scored 15 goals as the south-west London outfit won the Combined Counties Premier Division title.

In the summer of 2023, Archer went on trial at Scottish Championship club Ayr United, but eventually signed for Welling United, then in National League South, who sent him on loan to Isthmian Division One South East side Three Bridges. After scoring twice in his first seven appearances, he moved to Torquay United, playing 26 times in the National League South, before earning his opportunity in the Football League with Cheltenham.

Ethon Archer has joined the Hatters from Cheltenham Town - pic: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Having made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and adding six assists, earning an improved contract in March, Archer had made six outings this term, before the Hatters pounced to acquire his signature. He was immediately loaned back to Cheltenham though and will spend the next few months at Whaddon Road, before eventually joining up with his new Town team-mates in January.

Speaking to Luton’s official website about his latest addition, Bloomfield said: “We are really excited to invest in Ethon and are looking forward to his future career with us. He’s had a rapid rise in the last couple of years after stepping up from Non-League football, and he’s hungry and determined to progress even further. Playing a key role in Cheltenham’s first half of the season will be valuable for his development, and we’ll be watching him closely over the next few months, then look forward to welcoming him fully in January.”

Meanwhile, Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn added: “It's a fantastic deal for the club and for Ethon as well. He deserves it, he's a smashing kid and he's got real potential. He's had a great start to his career but all that hard work he's put in, he has to keep doing. To get him back as well gives him and us that continuity until January, it's a great deal all round."