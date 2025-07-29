Bloomfield excited to see what could lie ahead for Luton's ex-Arsenal youngster

Walters has impressed during pre-season friendlies

Town boss Matt Bloomfield is excited to see just what the new campaign could bring for young full back Reuell Walters following his impressive performances in pre-season.

The 20-year-old signed for Town last summer as he opted to leave Premier League giants Arsenal to head to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal, ending his four years with the Gunners having joined in 2019 after a spell at north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. Walters went on to start six of the first nine Championship fixtures under previous boss Rob Edwards, before a foot injury suffered against Sheffield United in October curtailed his progress.

Once fit again, and Bloomfield had taken over in January, he was restricted to just three more starts for the new manager, his last coming at sworn enemies Watford in February, as the defender, who played 14 times overall in the league, didn’t figure again following a disappointing showing in the 2-0 loss at Vicarage Road.

Reuell Walters looks to shield the ball from Tottenham's Brennan Johnson - pic: Liam Smith

However, since Town have come back for pre-season, and are preparing for a campaign in League One, Walters has been a regular on the right flank of the Hatters’ defence, and with Izzy Jones out for a few months due to a stress fracture in his back, there is every chance he will get the chance to establish himself as a first team player in the third tier.

Asked about the youngster who has represented England at U18, U19 and U20 level, Bloomfield said: “Pretty much from the first minute he’s come back in pre-season he’s looked like he’s got the bit between his teeth. He’s come back in fantastic shape. I think last year was a massive learning season away from Arsenal, his first season in a different club, a different set-up.

"I think a lot of him as a boy. He’s a very, sensible, mature young lad, always so polite and hard working. He’s got a big future, so we’ve got high hopes for him this season. We’ve got to be cautious not to heap too much pressure on our young players. There’s a number of them we’ve got high hopes for, but Reu’s certainly performed very, very well in pre-season, we’re excited for what the season may hold for him.”