Bloomfield expecting further exits although declares Town don't need to sell

Luton chief will need to trim squad to bring in further additions

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he is expecting more exits from Kenilworth Road before the transfer window closes at the start of September, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has declared the Hatters aren’t in a position where they need to sell anymore of their prized assets if they don’t want to.

Since Town were relegated from the Championship in May, they have seen a number of players leave the club for undisclosed fees, eight in total, with Thomas Kaminski and Reece Burke both sold to Charlton Athletic, skipper Carlton Morris heading to Derby County, Thelo Aasgaard joining Rangers, while Alfie Doughty was signed by Millwall, Daiki Hashioka, Jack Walton and Bim Pepple also moving on too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still persistent rumours surrounding the futures of players such as Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne, but asked whether Town would be in the position to fend off any offers received for those they are determined to see remain in Bedfordshire, Bloomfield said: “If there’s someone who I really want to keep and the money that’s on offer for them isn’t right, then we don’t need to sell.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"We’re not desperate to sell, we’re not trying to sell players, but we’re also aware that we’re a club that’s evolving and there’s players that will be desired elsewhere. If a player, as we’ve had a few times already, expresses a desire to join the club that has bid for them and if the money is correct for us, then we’ll be respectful in our work. But if it’s someone who doesn’t necessarily want to leave, the money’s not right or we absolutely don’t want to lose them, then we don’t have to do that either.”

Having brought in 10 new additions as well, Swansea City forward Jerry Yates the latest to arrive last Friday, Luton are now at maximum numbers for their senior squad, which is 22 in the League One, although that doesn’t include goalkeepers or U21s. It means that a few more will need to depart if Town want to bolster their playing personnel further and questioned as to whether he expects more players to move on by the end of the month, Bloomfield added: “Yes, I think that’s fair to say.

"We don’t want to be overly heavy. We’ve got a really busy period leading up to the January window, so we can’t leave ourselves light, but at the same time I’m never one to just accumulate players, I don’t see the need or the want for that. I’ve been speaking to Gary (Sweet, CEO) about it, we want to make sure we’re in the right space leading into those months, because everyone who’s in the squad needs to feel a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s probably the same as I’ve said all summer. If the right bid comes in for any of ours, then that’s just where we’re at. We know that they’re still our players that will be desired elsewhere and if it’s right for the football club and for the player, we’ll shake hands and wish each other all the best. Nothing changes on that side, not that we’re saying we want to lose anyone, but just that’s where we’re at with the window open.”