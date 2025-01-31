Bloomfield expecting more incomings at Kenilworth Road during Luton's 'aggressive' transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town could make another move ahead of the weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has dropped some major hints that Town’s dealings in the transfer window might not be finished just yet.

The Hatters have so far added five players to their squad this month, with Christ Makosso, Isaiah Jones, Kal Naismith, Thelo Aasgaard and Millenic Alli, all of them on permanent deals bar Naismith, who has returned on a season-long loan. With Town having until 11pm on Monday 3 to bolster their squad further, asked if he thought that could be the case and whether they could be added ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday, Bloomfield said: “Possibly, possibly not. There might be something going on, but at the same time if it doesn’t happen, I don’t want to raise everyone's hopes and it doesn’t happen.

"We’re still trying, the club’s working, but we’ve also got good numbers, so we’ve got to be careful not to oversubscribe because we want a happy building, we want a harmonious building and if you have too many players, that can’t be right. So it’s about getting the right balance which I think is absolutely crucial for us. I think there is a good chance that we may, but also we may not, I think it’s important for the last few days, anything can happen. It’s tough in January, there’s so many circumstances that need to come through for you to sign a player, you’re slightly dictated to by the market as well.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"This is my third January transfer window and the last few days, all kinds of names come up. You have to be ready to react, as it’s important to be ready, but at the same time we don’t want to chase anything. We want to do what’s right for the club and if it’s right, with the support of Gary and they guys then we may or may not do it, if it’s not right, then absolutely we won’t, so we have to make sure we do business, but do the right business, and we’re really pleased with what we’ve done so far.

When Bloomfield replaced Rob Edwards at the helm, his unveiling press conference saw chief executive Gary Sweet speak about the club aiming to ‘aggressive’ during the transfer window to provide the new boss with the tools required to escape the relegation battle they find themselves in this term. Asked if he feels their business so far shows the Hatters’ hierarchy have kept to their word, the boss continued: “Gary spoke on the day that I arrived about the club being aggressive and they have been.

"I’ve never known the sums of numbers that are around the game these days. Look at some of the figures in the Championship, League One, Premier League, there’s huge sums of money, but the club’s been very supportive and been very aggressive in what they’ve tried to do. None of us want to be where we are right now, we want to move forward and we want to improve, and we’re trying to do that.”

Luton have been reportedly trying to flex their muscles and sign in-form striker Richard Kone from Bloomfield’s old club Wycombe during the window, with a fourth bid for the Ivorian believed to have gone in this week. Having refused to talk about him previously, it was the same response from the Town manager when his name came up again, saying: “I’m smiling because I knew it was coming.

"Obviously I know Richard, he’s a great boy, but I’m not going to sit and talk about transfers of players at other clubs. It’s just not right, it just doesn’t feel right. As I’ve always said, it’s got to be right for our football club, but I won’t be commenting on anything, speculation, it’s not right to. I’m employed by Luton Town Football Club and I’m here to do the best job I possibly can. Our interactions and our discussions as a recruitment team have so far been fantastic and we’ll do the best we can and what’s right for us for the rest of the season.”