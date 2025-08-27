Bloomfield expects ins and outs at Luton right up until Monday's transfer deadline

Transfer window shuts on Monday evening

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is anticipating movement both in and out of Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday as he revealed the club could be actively pursuing a number of deals right up until the 7pm deadline.

Since teams were allowed to trade over the summer, the Hatters have seen 10 new players arrive at the club, including George Saville, Josh Keeley and Jerry Yates, with eight moving on, as Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris, Thelo Aasgaard and Thomas Kaminski all sought out new pastures. With Town determined to make their stay in League One as short as possible, then it appears their business isn’t finished just yet as asked if he was expecting there to be further announcements, Bloomfield he said: “Yes, I am, I think there’s going to be movement in and out of the building.

“We’re actively working in the background. There are some deals that are moving, but at what speed depends on so many different factors, clubs, agents, players, so there’s lots going on with ins and outs and I expect there to be some movement before Monday. I’m just glad it’s not a Friday night at 10 or 11 like last year as I was up late the night before a game when you shouldn’t be.

"So Monday evening, we’ll be working right up until the clock I’m sure due to the complexities of our summer window. A lot of football clubs are working on different targets and things are moving and like I say we’re at our own speed on some deals and we’re at other peoples speeds on others, so we have to just be open minded and we’ll work as long as it takes.”

With Luton having made a lot of signings in central areas of the field, the one criticism that has been levelled at them is a lack of creativity, particularly in the wide, full back and wingback areas. On whether those were the specific positions he was looking to bolster and just how closely he works with the recruitment department on acquiring those targets, Bloomfield continued. “Yes. We have regular meetings too. There’s lots of discussions in the background that goes on about how we want to play, the direction of the team, formations, philosophy, all the rest of it. We work really, really closely, we’re aligned in what we’re trying to do and we’re just trying to get it to a place where we’re all happy come Monday evening.”

With Luton seeing a number of players wanting to move on after relegation from the Championship, rather than drop down to the third tier of English football, on whether not knowing just who was leaving and when has affected the way in which the Hatters have been able to do their own business, Bloomfield said: “This window has been a really complicated one in terms of what’s happened in the last couple of years and how many players need to move, or want to move, or are desired elsewhere, so many different factors.

"There’s been a lot of players that have been desired elsewhere and sometimes the speed at which they move is not up to us. It’s about making the right offer at the right time, the player’s wanting to go to a certain place and then as and when can we replace that player. Is the player that we went after in the first instance still available? How many can we carry at any one point? There’s so many different factors in that so we’ve had to be open minded and pliable throughout the summer and for the last number of months.

"It’s not easy when you’re trying to prepare for games as well as the transfer window. A lot of our boys are fully focused on the season ahead, but there’s been a number of conversations in the background with players that are wanting to move elsewhere and we’ve seen a number of them moving on. That takes up so much of your time when you’re trying to prepare for football matches as well, so it’s been an extremely complex summer window. Timings and wants and wishes and whether there’ll be realistic or not is a different matter or not, so there’s been lots to go through and were still working.”

With Luton currently at their limit of 22 senior first team players allowed, although that does include the likes of long term injured forward Elijah Adebayo, and midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, on the chances of having certain members of the squad not registered to allow others to feature, Bloomfield added: “I don’t want to be in that opposition. We don’t want anyone in the building that’s not registered, that’s not where any football club wants to be. If we’re forced into that position on Monday then we’ll have to have a discussion about that, but our focus primarily is making sure we’re underneath the number, so no-one’s getting left out.”