Bloomfield explains why in-form midfielder has been a ‘success story’ for the Hatters

Walsh makes his 10th successive start during midweek draw with Stoke

Luton midfielder Liam Walsh has been labelled as a real ‘success story’ for the Hatters by boss Matt Bloomfield.

Signed by former manager Rob Edwards in August, the 27-year-old had only started four matches before the ex-Wales international left the club in January, appearing to have ruined his chances of making it at Kenilworth Road when picking up two red cards for rash tackles after coming off the bench in that time, missing seven games in total due to suspension.

Following just one sub cameo in Bloomfield’s opening five fixtures in charge, the ex-Everton youngster was brought back into the side for the 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United and has kept his place ever since, starting the last 10 successive encounters, the first time he has done that since his stint on loan with Coventry City in the 2019-20 campaign.

Hatters midfielder Liam Walsh applauds the Town supporters after Luton's 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Then, he went on to be named the Sky Blues’ Player and Young Player of the Season, and although not quite in the running for those honours with Luton this term, his displays have definitely won the Town fans back onside once more, earning excellent ovations whenever he has been substituted during the second half, especially during the 1-1 draw with Leeds United at the weekend after he played a big part in the hosts’ goal, winning the ball back just outside his own area before sending Elijah Adebayo away.

Asked to sum up his recent efforts, Bloomfield said: “I’ve been really pleased with Washy. When we first got in there were a number of midfield options, maybe too many to really narrow it down. We spoke about what is my best team and there were a lot of options. Once we narrowed it down then Walshy’s been great. The Sheffield United game he came in and we were going through some clips with him on Friday, especially at home when he snaps down and the goal comes from it on Saturday.

“We tighten the block, it gives him the opportunity to make the turnover moment. We know he’s got quality on the ball but he’s doing both sides of the game. He’s an intelligent footballer, you give him information and he takes it on to the pitch. He’s not a loud leader, but he passes on information to those around him, so I’m really, really pleased. He’s been training really hard and even before that he was training really, really well, just waiting for his opportunity. He’s definitely a success story of the last couple of months.”

With Walsh now on 24 appearances for Luton, he appears to be over the Achilles and hamstring injuries that saw him make just 60 starts in nine years, having turned pro at Everton, with spells at Yeovil, Birmingham, Bristol City, Coventry, Swansea and Hull, before moving to Kenilworth Road. Bloomfield continued: “He’s been robbed because of injuries over the years. He’s a top quality performer, he played for a friend of mine at Swansea and I used to watch him play.

"He was such a lovely footballer and I’ve admired him from afar for a number of years now and unfortunately for him, injuries have robbed him of a lot more games. But he’s in a good spot right now. He’s training really well, he looks after himself, he works really, really hard on and off the pitch to make sure he looks after his body. He lives and breathes football, he loves the game. He’s a really intelligent footballer and we just hope he can continue that until the end of the season and there’s no reason he can’t because he’s in a good spot.”

Since coming into the side under Bloomfield, Walsh has formed an impressive partnership with team-mate Jordan Clark, the pair becoming key operators for the Hatters in winning back possession and getting them on the front foot. He is doing so in an extremely disciplined manner as well, picking up just one booking in that time, cutting out the kind of challenges that saw him dismissed earlier in the campaign.

The Town chief added: “We’ve done a lot of work out of possession and Walshy and Clicker have been key to that. They’re really intelligent, experienced footballers, not your typical two holding midfielders probably as a lot of their career they’ve both spent slightly further forward. Walshy’s had more of a creative midfield role, Clicker started off as a winger and dropped back, but they’ve both been really crucial.

"We know he’s a good footballer, Walshy but to be a complete midfield player you have to do the all-round game and he’s shown that recently. That’s good on him too. We’ve discussed a lot of football in the time we’ve been here with him and his buy-in has been crucial to that, so I’m really, really pleased for him.”