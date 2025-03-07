Bloomfield explains why Luton trio were left out against Portsmouth

Selection decisions made by Hatters manager

Town chief Matt Bloomfield has explained it was selection issues alone that kept Reuell Walters, Daiki Hashioka and VIctor Moses out of last weekend’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Japanese international Hashioka started the first three games of Bloomfield’s reign in Bedfordshire before dropping to the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, then not included due to a knee problem. Although now fit again, the 25-year-old will once more not be included when Town head to Burnley this weekend, as the Hatters manager said: “Hashi’s back in training this week.

"He’s back and available. At the time of writing now, he’s not in the squad for tomorrow unless anyone falls ill overnight or something because he’s just come back from his knee. But he’ll be back here with Burkey (Reece Burke) tomorrow and ready to contribute in the week as and when called upon.”

Victor Moses hasn't be included by manager Matt Bloomfield in his last eight squads - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Meanwhile, Walters, who started Town’s 2-0 defeat to local rivals Watford, was another who didn’t make the match-day squad at the weekend. On his absence, Bloomfield continued: “He’s fit, Reu, it was a selection, my choice. With Christ coming in, we just felt the balance of young players and how many you have included, it’s time for experience and all that kind of stuff.

"Reu’s done really well away from home for us, we’ve put him in some really big games. We believe he’s going to be a big player for us, but again with any young boys, for their development, it’s about using them at the right time and not exposing too many of them at the same time.”

Finally, asked about Moses, the 34-year-old playing just 15 minutes from the bench in Bloomfield’s first game in charge against Preston, before missing out on every squad since, the boss added: “It’s selection on my behalf. He’s available and training well, available for selection. He's had a top career, is a top player, but at this moment in time he’s not in the squad.

"He’s training well, conducts himself incredibly well so if the opportunity arises then we’ll use him again. We used him in our first game as we respect the career that he’s had, the quality he’s got. At this moment in time there's probably others ahead of him, but he's played wingback a lot of times and if he’s available and ready to play, keeps himself fit, then we now that he can play that position really well.”