Bloomfield eyes further signings as Hatters boss is determined to make Luton stronger

Town have made six additions in transfer window so far

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is continuing to put in the work to try and bolster his squad for the upcoming League One campaign despite making three signings last week.

Having brought in Kal Naismith, George Saville and Jake Richards prior to the club’s trip to Slovenia, Town then doubled their summer additions in the space of a single day, announcing that both former Bristol City striker Nahki Wells and Rotherham United defensive midfielder Hakeem Odoffin had joined on free transfers, with Wolverhampton Wanderers centre half Nigel Lonwijk arriving on a season-long loan.

With Reece Burke, Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris, Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka and Bim Pepple already departing, there is scope for the Hatters to add, with one space currently available, and that is something Bloomfield is definitely looking to do, as speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel last week, he said: “I’ve just come off a meeting with another player as we're trying to strengthen the squad.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

"We're trying to work towards that, that work won't stop. We’ve still got our eyes on getting stronger. We're really pleased with the work the boys have done, but we've got our eyes fully focused on being stronger in three weeks’ time when we meet AFC Wimbledon.”

Although six have come in and six have gone out, there are still rumours persisting regarding the futures of a number of players such as Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Holmes, with the quartet all potentially moving on, as club chairman David Wilkinson is anticipating things will remain busy at Kenilworth Road before the window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

He added: “Obviously we are still looking to strengthen the squad in certain areas and I think the window is becoming a little bit more active. It's a shame for me that it's open for so long and I feel sorry for the manager that he has to live with an open window for a month after the season starts, but we can handle that.”