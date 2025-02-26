Wingback caught the eye at Vicarage Road

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield felt the efforts of January transfer window signing Izzy Jones was one of the only real highlights for the Hatters during their 2-0 defeat at fierce rivals Watford on Sunday afternoon.

​The 25-year-old was starting his third game in succession since arriving for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough last month, where he had initially begun his first three matches against Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Oxford United, then coming off the bench for the 1-0 loss to Millwall. He missed the next two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland due to family issues, thrown straight back into the side for the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United, one of seven changes made by Bloomfield on the day.

Having started playing further forward for Luton, Jones was then swapped to a right wingback berth when facing the Blades, a position he has kept since then, as the Guyana international was the Hatters’ main threat during the contest in Hertfordshire. He made some terrific bursts on the right hand side, including one from inside his own half that saw him beat a number of home players to make his way into the area, ultimately going to ground too easily, which remains an issue, his flimsy penalty calls waved away by referee Andrew Kitchen.

Luton winger Izzy Jones was Town's best player against Watford - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Jones should have pulled one back early in the second period, volleying Carlton Morris’s cross wide when completely unmarked, but as Luton looked to find a way back into proceedings, he remained their best player, with four dribbles, as his pace and willingness to run at his opponents ensured the Hornets didn’t have it all their own way. Although he went close again in stoppage time, meeting Liam Walsh’s cross at the far post, only to be denied a consolation by the body of Egil Selvik, his lack of an end product was to prove frustrating, with six crosses, none of them reaching their intended target.

Discussing Jones’ efforts on the day, the recent addition along with Christ Makosso one of two small highlights that could be taken from another miserable away day, Bloomfield said: “He was top Izzy. Since we've gone to three at the back, he’s been fantastic as a wingback. He’s played a lot of football there when he was at Middlesbrough and I thought he had an edge to him, I thought he was very good. He’s had two (chances), one at the end as well which probably came too late, but I thought Izzy had the bit between his teeth, I thought he did really, really well.

"We had a real good chance early in the first half and if that goes in, then the game changes, but it (the dressing room) was low after the game. The players were obviously extremely disappointed with the result, and really disappointed not to give our supporters something to cheer as they’ve turned up in their incredible numbers and backed us, so we’re really disappointed in that.”