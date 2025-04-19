Bloomfield felt Town delivered a true 'Luton performance' during Rams victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters chief discusses his side’s efforts at Pride Park

Town boss Matt Bloomfield believes the ‘fight’ and ‘grit’ he has restored to the Hatters squad was on full display in what he felt was a typical ‘Luton’ performance during their 1-0 win at Derby County on Good Friday.

The 41-year-old, who replaced Rob Edwards following a run of five straight defeats in January, came in with the club languishing in 20th place, also knocked out of the FA Cup too. Although it took the new boss much longer than he had hoped to get the team playing in the manner he wanted, Town going eight games without a victory, since beating Portsmouth 1-0 on March 1, things have finally started to improve.

A run of four wins and three draws from the last nine matches, Town taking 15 points out of a possible 27, have boosted their chances of remaining in the Championship when all was starting to look lost. That fighting spirit was all the more evident when the Hatters triumphed 1-0 at the Pride Park yesterday, their first victory at the home of the Rams since 1990, as a brilliant defensive rearguard in the second half saw the visitors come out on top.

Milli Alli celebrates scoring the only goal of the game at Pride Park - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Bloomfield said: “We spoke before the game about how we need a Luton performance today and what does Luton stand for? It stands for grit, determination, fight, attacking quality. It stands for us attacking our opposition and it stands for us defending our goal when we need to. That’s what I associate with the Luton teams over the years, we had to show that and we did.”

Discussing his realisation that Town lacked those two important characteristics when he first headed to Kenilworth Road, Bloomfield had stated in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “To be involved in football you have to be resilient as you get more lows than highs. That’s a constant in your life, you get more times as a player that you’re left out or you have an injury, or you miss a shot, miss a pass, more than the extreme highs.

"I associate Luton with resilience and fight, that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here because the characteristics of the people, what the badge stands for, what the football club stands for. I’m not sure that fight and grit was here when we first walked through the door. We were conceding too many goals and losing too many games by big margins.

"We had to do that, get that back in the group and I think you've seen that. In the performances recently you’ve seen the fight, you’ve seen the grit, you’ve seen the spirit, the organisation is back, and there’s more to do of course. We haven’t achieved anything right now, but we believe in where we’ve got the group to. There’s lots more work for us to undergo, but I think there’s been good strides forward and more work to be done.”

It wasn’t just those two attributes that were absent from the Hatters either, Bloomfield also pointing out that having to improve a severe lack of confidence was also a huge factor, adding: “Looking back on it, it was probably more work to do than what we realised when we came into the building. Confidence was low and it’s only been recently when you hear the level of noise in the canteen, level of noise in training, see the camaraderie in training that you realise the confidence has returned to the group.

"It makes you realise when we did walk in confidence was low and that comes from not winning games, conceding the goals that the boys had been conceding and not really having that real clarity about how they were going to stop the goals going into win games. There was a lot of work to do and I think Blackburn aside, if you look at the recent performances in March they were of a high level. We’ve come a long way and there’s more work to be done in the next two and a half weeks.”