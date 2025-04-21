Bloomfield 'frustrated' over Morris chat as he hopes Luton striker gets a 'big goal' during run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town boss throws his support behind forward once more

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admits he has been left ‘frustrated’ by the amount of discussion that has gone on about striker Carlton Morris’s lack of goals since he was appointed as manager.

The 29-year-old is currently undergoing his longest drought since signing for the Hatters from Barnsley in July 2022, failing to hit the target in any of his last 18 league and cup appearances, that drought spanning back to the 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on December 29. In Morris’s defence, it hasn’t really been down to not fluffing his lines when presented with the opportunity to score, such has been Luton’s creative struggles in recent months, although he is up to 12 big chances missed now with a shot conversion rate of just 11.5 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That lengthy barren run has led a number outside Kenilworth Road questioning his continued selection in the side at times, but despite that, he has been very much a first choice under Bloomfield, starting 14 of the new manager’s 17 games in charges, also coming off the bench in the 3-2 loss at Oxford, only missing the 1-1 draw with Plymouth due to illness and being an unused substitute against Burnley, with the Hatters losing 4-0.

With Elijah Adebayo now out for the season and beyond, as is Jacob Brown, while January signing Lasse Nordas not quite ready for the demands English football having arrived from Norwegian club Tromso, it fell on Morris to lead the line once more during the 1-0 triumph at Derby County on Friday. He couldn’t add to his seven strikes this term, but did play a crucial part in the only goal of the game, as he leapt impressively to win first contact on Jordan Clark’s corner, before Mark McGuinness’s challenge on Matt Clarke by the line saw the ball drop invitingly for Milli Alli to sidefoot into the net.

The former Norwich City youngster then showed some good feet in the area to tee up a chance for defender Christ Makosso who could only fire into the side-netting, before an unnecessary booking on 38 minutes, his 10th of the campaign, saw Morris have to be careful for the rest of the contest to avoid the visitors being reduced to 10 men.

With Town dropping deep to hold on to their lead in the second half, his role as an attacking threat was limited, although still won seven aerial duels for the visitors, with two clearances as well, eventually making way for the final 10 minutes, Nordas coming on his place. Discussing his forward’s efforts, Bloomfield said: “Carlton Morris is top drawer. He’s been amazing since we’ve been in the building, and I’ve been so frustrated and disappointed for him that he’s had to have a lot of discussion around that. I really hope he gets a real big goal for us between now and the end of the season because he certainly deserves it for everything else he does for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris himself wrote on X after the game: Great fight from the lads today, big +3 away from home. Thanks very much to our travelling @LutonTown fans go again Monday.” Responding to his post, @DarrenToogood1 said: “Thought you were brilliant today Carlton got a feeling you might score a couple of Monday gd luck.”

Town striker Carlton Morris is all smiles during Luton's 1-0 win over Derby on Friday - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

@Miown_Thoughts: “Nice header for the assist today Carlton - keep it going - faith has been restored.” @LTFC_screech: “Keep going Big Man. We are all behind you. You fight every game and bring the whole team with you. Great leader.” @FinnertyOw8866: “Great contribution today Carlton tireless working for the badge. First goal on Monday.”