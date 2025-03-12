Bloomfield had asked Aasgaard to shoot more ahead of Bluebirds winner

Midfielder responds by finding the net against Cardiff

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield revealed he had asked midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to start shooting more ahead of his match-winner against Cardiff City last night.

Having joined from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window, the 22-year-old had made his attentions quite clear during his home debut, firing off six attempts, one of them cannoning back off the bar, with another two testing Blades keeper Michael Cooper. In his next four outings though, Aasgaard had only managed four efforts in total, with just one on target, as although he was restricted to just one more in Wales last night, he made it count.

With the scores evenly poised at 1-1 and moments after Calum Chambers had struck the bar from 25 yards for the Bluebirds, visiting substitute Jacob Brown found fellow replacement Josh Bowler on the right, the Nottingham Forest winger cutting in to shoot goalwards. His attempt deflected into Aasgaard’s path, who confidently beat former Hatter Ethan Horvath with a finish of real composure despite the magnitude of the situation, just 10 minutes remaining in a game the Hatters had to win, which they eventually did 2-1.

Discussing his ability to keep cool at such a high pressured point of the fixture, and the campaign as a whole, Luton knowing a draw wasn't really enough in their battle to stay up, Bloomfield said: “I spoke to him before the game about shooting more as the Sheffield United game, he hit the bar and had a couple of close moments. He’s a boy of real high ability, I’ve been watching him for a number of years. I know what ability he’s got in his feet and all the other lads have really warmed to him.

"He’s going to be a big player for our football club, a real big player and he’s got composure in front of goal. He’s scored goals already this season for Wigan and part of the reason in bringing him in in January, was to bring that confidence and belief in his feet and use it for us. He said to me coming off the pitch ‘about time’, which I think sums it up. He’s got big belief in himself and we hope that he really feels that he’s comfortable at this level because he’s taken to it really, really well. He’s a great lad, a really humble boy, such a good lad and such a good moment for him.”

Having started with such a bang against Sheffield United, Aasgaard’s impact had lessened slightly in recent matches, although in his defence, two of those were against Watford and Burnley when Luton were out of the contest well before the half-time interval. On a player who has just been called up to the Norway senior squad, and has been making a step-up to the Championship once more after 12 months away following the Latics' relegation to the third tier, Bloomfield added: “Thelo’s top, he’s got top quality in my mind, there’s no doubt.

"He’s been fantastic in training, he’s got goals in his feet, he can use both feet, can go both ways, I think we saw glimpses in his early games and maybe that’s dialled down slightly in his last couple of games, but he’s really done his defensive work diligently as well. It’s that fine line isn’t. When we came into the building we spoke a lot about how many goals we have conceded up until that point, I think we’re three in five at home and we have him to thank for that as well. Thelo has been fantastic for us, he’s been a real good investment for our football club, I believe he’s going to go on and have a top career.

"He’s going to be a top player, I’ve said it for a number of years in League One that he can make the step up. Athletically he was running away from people as well which is not easy to do when you step up the level. He’s going to be a top player and I hope he’s going to be here for many years too and help drive this club forward. He’s a player of considerable football intelligence,

"He’s really spatially aware, he knows when he needs to bump a player and protect the ball, he knows when he’s got a minute to do his magic and get away from someone. He’s been a top performer in the division below, he’s played in this division before and I have real belief that he will go and step up. He’s a boy that we believe can have a real big future for us. We can’t heap too much on him, but on the evidence, he’s doing just fine.”