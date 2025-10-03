Bloomfield hadn't considered signing a full back on a free as he discusses Makosso's switch

Town boss believes he has the players in his squad to cope when fit

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield revealed he didn’t ever consider delving into the free agent market for a right back as he talked up the way that centre half Christ Makosso is adapting impressively to his new role in the side.

Having started the campaign in a 3-5-2 formation, Bloomfield took the decision to switch to a back four two games ago, which saw Makosso pushed out from being one of the three centre halves to the right back slot for the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, as he carried on in the same position for Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

With experienced ex-Premier League stalwarts like Joel Ward and Kyle Naughton available on free transfers, on whether he had looked at bringing someone like that in to facilitate a move to the new system earlier in the campaign, he said: “No, just because of the number of players we’ve got and the number of right footed defenders we’ve got, to clog it up and have another player unhappy when we’ve got people coming on the comeback trail, no, we didn’t. It felt like Christ could do it for the immediate future and hopefully he can grow into that role. I don’t see why he can’t and we’ll see where it takes him.”

Hatters defender Christ Makosso has been moved out to the right back berth recently - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked whether he had someone in mind to play there on a full-time basis when everyone is available, Reuell Walters the only natural full back on that side of the pitch in Town’s squad, the ex-Arsenal youngster currently out with a groin issue, Bloomfield continued: “We’ve got lots of candidates, but we haven’t had a fully fit squad at any point this season. We have the squad that we have available and we have to do the best with the squad we’ve got available.

"As players come back and the competition for places hots up, hopefully it will drive everyone on to greater heights in terms of their individual performances. Izzy (Jones) can play there, Hakeem (Odoffin) has played there, Reu’s best position, I would consider him to be a right full back, he did it for us in the Championship last year. Nigel Lonwijk can also play there, so we’ve got plenty of candidates, but Christ is in possession at the moment, showing some real good signs and it’s his to look after and keep.”

With Makosso still in the very early stages of his professional career, having played just 21 matches in the Football League, with another 17 appearances for Belgian side RWDM Brussels in the Challenger Pro League and Jupiler Pro League, asked how he felt the youngster is coping with the switch in position, caught out for both of the Tangerines goals during Tuesday night’s contest, the second leaving far too much space behind him for CJ Hamilton to run into, he stated: “I think if you look at a lot of his footage as I did before we made the change, of him as a right in a three, he’s playing a lot of his football in a similar position, out wide, either defensively or in possession of the football.

"Obviously at times he’s now getting slightly higher as a full back and there’s some definite nuances to that and there’s lots of stuff we’re going over with him to try and get him up to speed as quickly as we can. It’s obviously been one of the reasons it has taken so long to change to that as that was always one of the question marks I had in my head since Reu was injured was the right full back position.

"We thought Christ could do it, but we didn’t want to expose him to that until we were really sure that it was the right time. I felt like the change was the right timing. There’s going to be parts of Christ’s game, because he’s slightly out of position, or adapting to a new position, that is going to look slightly not comfortable or fluid at times, but there’s other parts of his game that really complement the position.

"I’m really pleased with what he’s done so far and I’m really looking forward to what he can take his game on to as he’s a young player who’s desperate for growth and desperate for improvement. It’s obviously going to help round him off even more as a footballer and whether he ends up playing as a centre back in a three or in a four or as right full back, it’s not going to do him any harm.”

Although he has featured there in the last two games, whether he believes the alteration away from his natural role will end up being a permanent one for the defender, Bloomfield added: “I think he’s a central defender, but to go on and have the career that we believe he can he needs to evolve his game and round his game off in possession.

"We can all see what an elite defender he is, but in possession of the football, picking it up and understanding slightly different scenarios, will help him go on to a higher ceiling we believe. So he’s a central defender playing as a right full back right now, but he’s showing some really good signs and there’s lots of improvements I’ve seen in two games that I’m really happy with. It’s just about chasing that with him and keep helping him improve. He’s a young footballer and we love working with young players, so we’ve got to keep going after it with him.”