Bloomfield hails Bluebirds victory as a 'big result' for the Hatters

Town finally end lengthy wait for away success

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield hailed tonight’s 2-1 victory at Cardiff City this evening as a ‘big result’ for his side.

After a first half desperately low on quality, the visitors then fell behind just five minutes into the second period, Calum Chambers finding the net when a free kick was cleared to him. However, Luton hit back courtesy of a quite magnificent volley from Jordan Clark just seven minutes later, going on to enjoy that sweet taste of victory with 10 minutes to go, Thelo Aasgaard keeping his composure to beat ex-Hatter Ethan Horvath from close range, just 60 seconds after Chambers had struck the woodwork from range.

Speaking afterwards, Bloomfield, who saw his side move to within two points of safety now, said afterwards: “It’s a really pleasing moment for us. The character and the personality of the victory is really important. To go a goal down and still find a way, a big moment for Clicks, I mean, what a strike to get us back in the game. Thelo has been threatening to get goals for us, he’s a boy with a lot of ability. It’s been a while away from home as you guys keep reminding me, so it was nice to get one.

“At half time, I think the stats were we had 15 touches in their box to their two to ours so I felt like although there wasn’t too much created, I thought we had good control of the game. Then to go a goal behind through a second phase on the edge of the box was really frustrating and disappointing for us, when we felt like we were fine.

"We had to dig deep and it was a nervous game, it’s that time of the year when there’s a lot riding on the games. I’m not sure there’s going to be too many free-flowing or attacking games as everyone would hope to watch, but we came up with some big moments and they went in our favour, so it’s a big result for us.”