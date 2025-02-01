Bloomfield hails Owls point as a 'stepping stone' for his Luton side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town finally stop the rot on the road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was pleased that his players could finally get some reward for their efforts as they ended their lengthy run of away defeats with a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Town had looked like they were going to avoid equalling a club record of 13 straight loses on the road in style when Alfie Doughty’s wonderful first half strike whistled into the net and put them in front. However, after the break, the Owls, who brought on towering striker Michael Smith and Scottish international midfielder Stuart Campbell at the break, dominated proceedings, but only had Smith’s penalty on the hour mark to show for it.

With Luton’s defence, in particular Mark McGuinness and Mads Andersen putting their bodies on the line in the closing stages, with Town getting a first point on the road since September 14, Bloomfield said: “It felt good, I can feel the spirit growing, I can feel the belief growing, I can feel the confidence growing, but that’s only words from unless we back it up with results and points.

Matt Bloomfield and Carlton Morris following the full time whistle at Hillsborough this afternoon - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“Away from home a point always has to be respected and I thought there were some real good displays in there. As a team I thought first half our shape was fantastic. We limited Sheffield Wednesday to very few opportunities. Obviously with the changes they made at half time the game was going to change slightly, I think we tired a little bit as well, we’ve got some boys still working their way back to full fitness.

"Lamine’s first start in a few weeks, Alfie’s with with a fantastic goal in the first half and he tired a little bit, but there were some really good individual performances and I thought the character and togetherness was absolutely fantastic today. At any level you’ve got to have block, you’ve got to defend for your lives at times, to win games, to get points on the road like we got a point today. You’ve got to have that character and personality, about you, that’s just a basic of the game.

"We’ve been working hard this week and I’m really pleased the boys got a bit of a reward for their work as it was tough last week that they didn’t get anything from the game. To see them come and perform like that, and get a bit of reward for their hard work this week, it’s a stepping stone for us. We want to win away from home, of course we do, but it’s been a long run, and to show that character and togetherness and get a point on the road, it’s got to be a good day for us.”