Bloomfield happy to have three senior goalkeepers in his Luton squad

Town boss happy to retain trio

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is happy to carry on with three senior goalkeepers in his squad for the rest of the campaign.

With Town able to name 25 players to use in the Championship when the transfer window closes on Monday, February 3, then three of those slots are expected to go to Thomas Kaminski, Tim Krul and James Shea. In the last two seasons, Kaminski has been the first choice, playing almost all of Luton’s first team matches, with Krul featuring in six cup fixtures and Shea playing almost two full games, including making his Premier League debut.

With youngster Jameson Horlick heading out on loan to Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town earlier this month, after a spell at Dulwich Hamlet, then asked if he had gone with three keepers at former club Wycombe Wanderers, plus retaining the trio, Bloomfield said: “I think we had two (at Wycombe) as the budget allowed that we could only carry that, with a younger third, but I’m really happy with the three.

Thomas Kaminski can't keep out Oxford United's first goal on Tuesday night - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I think that Thomas is a fantastic goalkeeper, Tim is a man of incredible experience and a voice in the meeting room and a voice around the place and Sheasy is top in everything he does. He’s a class act, he’s a real Luton man and he’s very level, trains at the top of his game every single day, and he’s fantastic for the football club, so I’m really happy with those three guys.”