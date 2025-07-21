Bloomfield happy with the financial backing he has received from Luton Town board

Hatters have shelled out fees for Richards and Keeley so far

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has declared he is more than happy with the financial backing he has received from the club’s board during the summer transfer window so far.

The Town chief has made seven new additions to date, four of them free transfers, with Kal Naismith, Nahki Wells, Hakeem Odoffin and George Saville all joining, also bringing in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan deal that does include an obligation to buy. It means Luton have shelled out undisclosed fees just twice, first when acquiring teenager Jake Richards from Exeter City and then parting with what was a reported seven figure sum for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Keeley at the weekend.

They are also rumoured to have seen a sizable bid rejected for Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris, and are also reportedly interested in Ipswich Town frontman Ali Al-Hamadi, with any deal for the Iraqi international likely to cost a significant amount too. However, some supporters believe Luton should be flexing their financial muscles even further, having received money from the sales of Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris, Thomas Kaminski, Reece Burke, Daiki Hashioka and Bim Pepple, along with Town’s coffers being swelled by their final parachute payment of around £40m from their one season in the Premier League.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Asked if he was satisfied with the funding he has received so far to rebuild a squad that has suffered successive relegations from the top flight and the Championship in just two seasons, Bloomfield, who was also able to loosen the purse strings when bringing in Aasgaard, Milli Alli and Lasse Nordas during the January transfer window, said: “I think it’s really crucial for us to make good, sensible decisions and if that means it’s free transfers then great, if it’s loans then fine, if we need to outlay a bit of money then we’ll be willing to go and do that.

"We don’t want to be just throwing money around for the sake of it, it’s got to be the right signing at the right time. We’ve been offered some really good opportunities on free transfers which we’ve taken, a couple of loans which we believe is right as it’s then potential to sign permanently and if the club needed to outlay a fee they’ve been willing to do that as well. It’s been a challenging window because of the amount that has been going on but I feel like we’ve been negotiating those as best as we can and we’re pleased with the business we’ve done so far.”

Although Town have been extremely busy in the window, with the promise of more incomings and outgoings, they still have well over a month to conclude their business, as the deadline doesn’t actually pass until Monday, September 1. By then, Bloomfield’s new-look squad will have completed six League One fixtures, three at home and three away, along with playing their Carabao Cup first round clash against Coventry City as well.

The timing makes things a bit more trickier for the Luton chief to get everything in place for the opening matches, especially as he knows full well he could also lose the likes of Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and even possibly Alfie Doughty should the right offer for any of the quartet arise. He continued: “We’d all love to hit the ground running, but we’re also mindful of the fact that it’s a long season so if we don’t then we don’t need to hit the panic button.

"We’d love to get off to a really good start, really grab the season by the scruff of the neck and run with it, that’s what we’d love to do, but we’re also going to have situations with the transfer window that are going to throw up from time to time. We’re going to have to be calm with that, try not to get too emotional, because there will inevitably be a lot of talk around the team.

"So we’re going to have to try and keep the boys focused on the task ahead and open to the fact that we may need to shake hands with someone at the right point and if that’s right for the football club, for the player and for me as the manager of the football team then we’ll approach it as we have done all summer. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s the situation that we're in so we’ll deal with it.”

Although Town come into the third tier campaign with one of the biggest budgets available, and the likes of big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham both winning promotion to the Championship, Bloomfield doesn’t think they will be able to just splash the cash to blow their competition out of the water, adding: “There’s loads of challenges, there’s loads of clubs now that have aspirations to be above the level. There’s so many clubs that are spending like a Championship club and not a League One club, which the challenge heightens because of it.

"Ordinarily in the last five to 10 years you’d maybe have one or two outliers that are paying more than everyone else, that’s not the case in League One now. There’s plenty of clubs that are speculating Championship money to try and get out of the division, so with that lies extra challenges. Just because we’ve been in the Premier League doesn’t automatically give us the right to go and sign whoever we want. There’s plenty of clubs who are able to compete financially, so we just need to keep our feet on the floor, sign who we believe is right and put a squad together that we absolutely believe can go and win games.”