Bloomfield has 'discussed' the option of playing Naismith upfront for Luton

Defender has over 50 career goals to his name

The possibility of playing Kal Naismith as a makeshift striker during Luton’s battle to stay in the Championship this term is something that has been ‘discussed’ by Town boss Matt Bloomfield.

Although the 34-year-old was signed primarily as a defender when heading to Kenilworth Road on loan from Bristol City for his second spell in Bedfordshire during the January transfer window, the former Scotland U21 international has been deployed all over the pitch during his 15-year career, famously even turning out between the posts for Portsmouth once.

Naismith certainly knows where the goal is too, scoring 10 times in 40 matches for Accrington Stanley back in the 2013-14 campaign, and then when moving to Fratton Park, was the club’s top scorer with 15 goals in 41 appearances as Pompey were crowned League Two champions in the 2016-17 season. Although he has dropped back over the years, Naismith still has 53 career goals to his name, meaning he could be an answer to the Hatters' goalscoring problems which is massively hindering their attempts to stay up this term.

Kal Naismith has played as a striker before during his career - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

They have scored just 10 goals in 16 fixtures since Bloomfield was appointed in January, club captain Carlton Morris not on target since December 29, while new boy Lasse Nordas hasn’t found the net either, another recent addition, Milli Alli, managing one goal in that time. With attacking duo Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown missing for the rest of the campaign, asked whether he has thought about using Naismith in a more advanced position, Bloomfield said: “We’ve considered it, we’ve discussed it. He’s played upfront in the past, so it’s something that we’ve discussed and we know about.”

After two substitute cameos when arriving from Ashton Gate, Naismith then started the games against Sheffield United, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, as his impressive performances meant he looked a shoe-in to play the majority of Town’s end to the campaign. A red card inside 20 minutes when Luton lost 4-0 at Burnley has put paid to that though, with the experienced player having had just five minutes in the five matches since, those coming in the closing stages of the 1-0 victory at Hull City.

On why that is, Bloomfield continued: “We’ve not been conceding goals and Amari’i (Bell), Macca (Mark McGuinness) and Christ (Makosso) have been in really good form so unfortunately for Kal he’s just been a victim of circumstance. The game he came out was Cardiff away, we won the game, played well, and those boys have had a little bit of continuity and togetherness and had a little bit of momentum as a back three, so he’s just been a victim of circumstance, Kal.”

Even when the boss opted to alter his back three during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, he still didn’t bring Naismith on, Teden Mengi and Reece Burke getting the nod early in the second half just after the visitors had moved in front, Makosso and Izzy Jones making way, while Alli was picked in the left wingback role instead of Bell with Naismith potentially tucking in behind the Jamaican international.

Although England U21 international Mengi struggled to get going after being out for over four months, Bloomfield believes the time on the pitch will be beneficial, adding: “How are we going to get him minutes unless we give him minutes? In this busy run of games it’s not always to give him time to build up with U21 games and get ready as the clock’s ticking. We’d gone 1-0 down and we wanted to utilise his experience and know-how to step forward and utilise the ball. He looked a little bit rusty Teden, but it will have done him the world of good.”