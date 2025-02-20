Bloomfield hopes that out of form Adebayo 'catches fire' during relegation run-in

Striker sees his barren run continue against Plymouth

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hopes that out of form striker Elijah Adebayo can ‘catch fire’ for the Hatters as they aim to avoid a second successive relegation this season.

The 27-year-old stretched his own personal sequence of failing to find the net to 13 games last night as he drew yet another blank in the 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle, meaning his last goal came over two months ago, during the 2-1 victory over Stoke City. He was kept under wraps for large periods during the contest, although did have a great chance early in the second half when visiting defender Nikola Katic couldn’t clear properly and the striker, as he had done twice against Sheffield United on Saturday, failed to locate the target, volleying over the top.

That was to prove his last meaningful action, replaced by Jacob Brown, who scored with his very first touch, leaving Adebayo short of confidence going into this weekend’s derby day visit to Watford. Despite getting double figures in the Premier League last season, the former Walsall forward looks miles off the kind of player who was proving a threat to top flight defences, scoring against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal, also netting a hat-trick as Brighton & Hove Albion were thrashed 4-0.

It’s not the first time that Adebayo, who has 47 goals from his 175 appearances since heading to Kenilworth Road in February 2021, has gone through such a lean spell, but with just 13 games of the season to go and the Hatters in dire straights, rock bottom of the table, Bloomfield hopes he can come through it, and quickly, saying: “All strikers have hot spells and all strikers have spells when they’re not so hot and that’s part of the game.

"All strikers have been through both and Eli’s no different. He’s had some spells in his career where he’s not scored and he’s had spells where he’s been red hot. We believe that he’ll have another one of those spells sooner rather than later because of the calibre of the player and the evidence suggests that he does score in streaks. We hope that he catches fire soon, he works really hard and we want him to come out of this spell, but we believe in him. We work with him and we have to back him and fill him with confidence as much as we can.”

With Adebayo found it tough on the night, getting little change against two huge centre halves in Maksym Talovierov and Katic, it saw some fans getting noticeably frustrated by his ongoing struggles, but Bloomfield himself wasn’t about to stick the boot in, as he continued: “They’re imposing characters and Eli put a lot into the game on Saturday and it just wasn’t to be his night tonight.

"That’s why you have squads and the finishers on the bench have to be ready to come on and contribute and Brown’s obviously done that for us. The last thing he needs for me is to sit here and criticise him. I’m not going to do that, I’m absolutely not going to do that, it’s not my way. We work together, we improve together and we’ll move forward together. It’s hard when chances don’t go in, everyone wants to talk about it and I understand that the questions will come, but all we can ask from the big man is that he’s working, he’s believing in what he’s doing and he’ll come through the other side of it.”

It’s not just Adebayo who is struggling though, fellow forward Carlton Morris going nine matches without scoring too. Although Jacob Brown found the net to end Luton’s 415-minute wait for a goal at Kenilworth Road, they have managed just four during Bloomfield’s seven games in charge, and only 31 all season, the joint lowest in the league with Stoke City.

Asked how Town can put that right, Bloomfield added: “It’s the magic question isn’t it, keep practising, keep believing, keep getting on the end of it, keep showing the character to be willing to miss, because the minute we start shirking away from it and not being willing to get on the end of things we have a problem. So keep creating them, keep getting on the end of them and if we do that then hopefully someone catches some form between now and the end of the season.

"Games are decided on goals and we need to put the ball in the back of the net. We understand that, but at the same time, I’m not going to criticise anyone for missing opportunities as I don’t believe that will help them scoring them moving forward. Confidence and belief and the psychological side of the game is crucial. We’ve all watched the two games that we’ve watched on the Saturday and Tuesday and we can all see that the lads are playing with an energy, an intensity and a desire, creating multiple opportunities and we have to go and keep doing that."