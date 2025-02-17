Hatters boss names a hugely experienced side against promotion challengers

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield felt that it was time for the Hatters’ big players to ‘step up’ when explaining just why he made so many changes for Saturday’s Championship clash against Sheffield United.

Town had gone into Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss at Sunderland with a hugely youthful and inexperienced side, Reuell Walters, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Lamine Fanne and Millenic Alli all starting, the quintet having less than 50 second tier appearances between them. They were no match on the night for a Black Cats outfit challenging for the title this term, leaving Wearside following the tamest of losses and many supporters questioning just why the manager had opted to go with such an XI.

However, when two o’clock rolled around at the weekend it was a far different team that was printed on the teamsheet, as Bloomfield packed his side with experience and know-how, all Nelson and Fanne missing out completely, with Alli, Walters and Johnson dropped to the bench, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh, Izzy Jones, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo all starting.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Although they couldn’t herald an upturn in results, beaten 1-0 on the afternoon, it was a far better performance that gave home fans a slither of belief that Town can stay in the Championship this term, despite still sitting bottom of the table. Asked why he had made so many alterations, Bloomfield said: “Lots (of reasons), we had some more senior players available who have been huge players for this football club for a number of years, who know how to win games.

"We had a quick turnaround from a Wednesday to a Saturday, we needed energy on the pitch to play against one of the best teams in the division, and there was a disappointment on Wednesday evening that we needed to change something. We felt that was with the system and with the players. I’ve got to be honest, I think some of the younger boys are a bit unfortunate to miss today because of the way they played Wednesday evening.

"There were some really good individual performances on their own, Zack Nelson being one. But this is a time for the club’s big players to step up, senior players to step up, and apart from the result, I think they did that. It was a game for the experienced boys in a shape that suited and fitted them. It was good to have a couple back available and we need to keep them available and performing until the end of the season.”

One of those more experienced players who was available was Naismith, the on-loan Bristol City defender making his second home debut for the club in the centre of what was a back three on this occasion. The centre half showed just what the Hatters have been missing this season with a calm and authoritative display full of nous alongside Mark McGuinness and Bell, with Bloomfield continuing: “Kal’s a top player.

"We’ve had to be patient with him for the last couple of weeks because he’s not played loads of football this season and it would have been erratic and naive of me to thrown him straight in when he got there. We felt that the system suited him to have protection outside of him in a back three, while it gave him an opportunity to use his voice and experience to dominate everyone around him and in front of him and I thought he did it really well.”

Despite Bloomfield’s much-changed side not getting the victory the majority of the near 12,000 inside the ground were after, one thing that was noticeable was how engaged Town’s fans were in the contest having watched a number of drab performances on home soil for the majority of the campaign. The only thing lacking was a goal, but that wasn’t down to a lack of effort from the hosts, with shots being fired in from all areas during the first period, Carlton Morris also having two headers saved after the break.

It led to the players getting a far better reception as they trudged off after the final whistle, unlike the boos and vitriol that had followed their 1-0 loss to Millwall last time out, as Bloomfield added: “We needed to get them in the game early and we needed to give them something to be pleased about and cheer, and I think we did that quite early.

"We don’t have a divine right to just turn up and expect them to roar us to victory, it’s about giving them something to cheer. We wanted to start on the front foot, wanted to press high and we wanted to have shots and crosses. It’s what our supporters expect, it’s what this club has been built on for a number of years now and that’s what we wanted to do.

“We got them in the game and they were brilliant, so a massive thank you to them for the reception they gave the lads at the end. Our supporters are proper football supporters, they know a good performance when they see one, with energy and effort, and they know a bad one when they see one. There’s no kidding them, they’ve seen a couple of bad ones, but they've seen a good one today and they responded, so I thank them for that.”