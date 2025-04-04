Bloomfield issues a rallying cry to Luton's 'incredible' fans ahead of United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town supporters urged to 'bring the noise' by appreciative manager

Town boss Matt Bloomfield has absolutely no doubt that the Hatters fans will be in full voice when title-chasing Leeds United are the visitors to Bedfordshire on Saturday as he was eager to highlight the role they can play in the club’s survival bid this term.

The Kenilworth Road faithful have been starved of success in recent months, having witnessed just one win in the last seven outings on home soil, only scoring two goals in that time as well. However, that run of blanks does a disservice to Luton’s actual performance levels at times, as their last match, a goalless draw against Middlesbrough, saw the hosts’ utterly dominate the first period, creating enough chances to win more than one contest.

They have also lost 1-0 to Sheffield United as well, a fixture that the Hatters should have been out of sight by at the break, only to see their goalscoring issues cost them once more, the Blades eventually collecting all three points. Despite that, over 1,000 supporters still made the trip to Hull City last weekend to witness Luton give their chances of staying up a huge boost, winning 1-0 to make it back-to-back away success having triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff City beforehand.

Luton supporters get behind their team at Kenilworth Road - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Now with Town up against one of the three sides battling it out for an automatic promotion spot this term, and looking for a first win over the Whites since a 5-1 Championship success in October 2006, seven games ago, then issuing a rallying cry to the Hatters followers who will no doubt pack out the stadium tomorrow, Bloomfield said: “They’re incredible. They’ve had a very limited amount to cheer, not enough over the last little while and you saw them at the end at Hull. It was so good to see them in full voice and the lads sharing that moment with them at the end was absolutely brilliant.

"It was lovely to see and share that moment and we need them, we absolutely need them in full voice. They know that they’re a huge part of this football club and when me and the players have been and gone, I know it’s a bit of an old cliche, but the supporters are still here as it’s their club. We’re really looking forward to seeing them in full voice and they’ve got a massive part to play. It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere I’m sure inside the Kenny and I’m sure our fans are going to turn up. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys, in the sunshine, singing their hearts out and I’m sure the lads will respond to that.”

Although Bloomfield is more than aware that he hasn’t been able to get the kind of results he has wanted at home since taking over, with just one win out of six, he believes that if Town can replicate the kind of levels they have attained at times, then it has to lead to the result going in his side’s favour. He continued: “We look at a number of the home performances, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, we've had some good games at home and played particularly well at home over the last month or so. It's about continuing that form and that momentum for me.

"Sheffield United we played very well, Middlesbrough was particularly good, especially first half. We have to feel that and run with it and use it as fuel and momentum to go up and turn up. If we give the same performance level as we have done, if we give that performance level it gives us a chance of winning the game.

"If we get too hung up on the end result and forget about executing the performance, then we’ll have problems. It’s about us turning up, playing in the manner that we have been at home and if we do that, the Middlesbrough game, you play that 100 times, you win it a lot more than you don’t. We’ve got to turn up and perform and if we do that we believe we can win.”

On how Luton can go about securing a much-needed victory against a Leeds side who have lost just once in their last 21 league encounters, although currently on a run of just one success in five, Bloomfield added: “It’s for us to attack like we have done. At home we’ve tried to play really attacking football, tried to create opportunities, tried to play with a variety of ways to attack. It’s not about just having one way to play, so I think it’s really important for us to impose ourselves on the game.

"We know our opposition are a top team for the division, we absolutely know that, that’s why they’re fighting to try and win the league, but we believe in what we’re doing and we want to impose ourselves. It’s about playing our game, focusing on tactically what we’ve worked on. It’s for us to play to our strengths, that’s really important for us. Making sure our gameplan is clear, executing the gameplan and the wider picture and the bigger noise is fine, but for us it's executing the gameplan and making sure we turn up on the day.

“It’s a really exciting game to be a part of. I’m really looking forward to it, the lads have trained really well this week and we’re looking forward to getting going. If you look at the games we’ve got coming up, it’s fantastic and it’s one for us to look forward to. Welcoming Leeds, obviously a massive football club, fighting to get out of the league to the Premier League and we’re fighting for the points for our own reasons. We feel like we’ve had a good week’s prep and we’re looking forward to starting the game.”