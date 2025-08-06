Bloomfield knows misfiring Luton won't 'look perfect' straight away

Town labour to opening night victory over AFC Wimbledon

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield understands that things won’t ‘look perfect’ immediately after witnessing his side grind out a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Friday night.

For large parts of the game it had looked like the hosts were going to be left with just a point to show for their troubles, as bar a Reuell Walters volley from distance that was well saved, they didn’t have much to show in the way of attacking efforts in front of an increasingly frustrated Kenilworth Road crowd. However, summer signing Nahki Wells was the architect of the winner as with five minutes remaining, his teasing cross for Cauley Woodrow was nodded into the net by Dons defender Ryan Johnson, giving keeper Nathan Bishop no chance at all.

It meant that Town did claim an opening day success, and topped the table for a few hours until Saturday’s fixtures, which was the main thing according to Bloomfield, as he said: “There was a little bit of frustration in the ground, I understand that. There was a little bit of frustration in ourselves I think from not being cleaner at the top of the pitch like we want to be, but really pleased to get the result. It's not going to look perfect straight away. I think we have to be understanding of that situation and there's been so much change over the summer, but it’s another clean sheet and another win.

"We have to be pleased with that, but just temper that with the desire to improve, absolutely. Wins are never easy to come by, so when they come along you have to be pleased and you have to be accepting of that and get ready to go again. We have to create more clear-cut chances for ourselves. We kept probing and I thought there was a unity and clarity in our performance and the boys were together and kept playing as a group which we were really pleased with.

"We're not the final product right now and we have to keep working towards that. The finishers came on and had a decent effect, but we know there are plenty of improvements. We've seen that at times in pre-season, we scored lots of goals, but there’s also been moments where we know we’ve got to be cleaner in the final third. It's the hardest bit of the pitch to get really clean and really correct. We want to score more goals, we want to create more chances.

"It wasn’t really on show tonight, but we were pushing all game. Wimbledon’s defensive record with the back five they played last season is very, very good and anyone expecting us to rock up and turn them over is probably slightly off. We want to be better, we want to improve, we want to keep working towards the final product. We’ve got a new group together, we’re stepping forward and we’ve got to be pleased to get the win.”