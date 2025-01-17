Bloomfield labels Town's Premier League rise as 'incredible' although new Hatters boss 'hated' playing at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton chief discusses his memories of playing against his new club

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hailed Town’s journey from non-league to the Premier League as ‘incredible’ although he conceded he ‘hated’ playing at Kenilworth Road in the early days of the Hatters’ meteoric rise to the top flight.

Bloomfield completed nearly two decades as a player at Wycombe Wanderers in which he came against the Hatters 11 times in total, the first a 3-0 FA Cup win for the Hatters at Adams Park in April 2004. He then featured against Luton twice in the 2008-09 League Two campaign, a 0-0 draw on home soil and then winning 1-0 at Kenilworth Road, as hit by a ludicrous points deduction, the Hatters found themselves relegated into the Conference.

With Town finally returning from the non-league wilderness, Bloomfield was involved in six more meetings as both clubs remained in the fourth tier, the Chairboys winning twice, with one draw and Luton triumphant on the other three occasions, also scoring in the 4-1 loss at Kenilworth Road during the 2016-17 campaign.

Matt Bloomfield scores for Wycombe against Luton during a 4-1 defeat for the Chairboys in September 2016 - pic: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

The midfielder then had two more matches as both sides reached League One, a 1-1 draw and Luton comfortably winning 3-0, while when they were in the Championship, he was an unused sub as Town triumphed 2-0 at Kenilworth Road during their Covid season with no fans present. Since then though, the Hatters have gone on to have a season in the Premier League, before dropping back to the second tier again, as on the club’s journey, Bloomfield said: “It’s a club that I’ve come up against many times and I hated visiting Kenilworth Road as an opposition player which was never very nice, but being part of the group and being part of us now, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere on this side of the fence.

"It’s been incredible as I think I played here in League Two before when they dropped into non-league. I’m sure I played in that season and it was really sad to see what was happening at that point, but the ambitions, the vision of the new stadium, the long term planning of the football club, it’s incredible to see. When you have everyone aligned and working in the same direction, that team spirit, that camaraderie, it just feels like it’s aligned, so I’m really excited.”

With both sides scrapping to get out of League Two, and the style of football played by Wycombe under Gareth Ainsworth not one that any Town fan or football purist could ever enjoy watching, a mini-rivalry began between the sides whenever they came up against each other. It was something that wasn’t lost on Bloomfield, who enjoyed being part of it, continuing: “I was talking to Nathan (Jones) as we played Charlton over Christmas about it, long before I knew that maybe there might be a time I was coming here.

"We were talking about the rivalry between the two teams when Gaz was manager at Wycombe and Nathan’s team, and there was a good rivalry as we were both competing at the same level, trying to get out of League Two at that point. They’re the memories I take of the club and that was the first thing that I thought about when I heard of the interest, that this is the type of place I could really enjoy working.”

Having experienced Kenilworth Road as a visiting player, then Bloomfield will get his first experience of having the full weight of the crowd behind him this weekend, which is something he is clearly relishing, adding: “It’s an intense atmosphere being an opposition player, I didn’t enjoy it, because the atmosphere is right on top of you, the stands are right on top of you. It felt quite intimidating at times, so I’m really excited to get the ground bouncing and be a part of that, be a part of the Luton family, see our boys with a certain identity and style, creating opportunities. I’m really excited for that and can’t wait to get going on Saturday.”