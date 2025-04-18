Bloomfield lauds Town's fighting spirit as Luton battle to a first win at Derby since 1990

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters earn crucial 1-0 success at Pride Park

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was incredibly pleased that his side were able to pick up a huge three points in their battle to stay up by beating Derby County 1-0 at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Hatters went into the game on the back of a hugely disappointing 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers just under a week ago, but despite many outside feeling that Town’s hopes of staying in the Championship had gone with such a result, that wasn’t apparent amongst the 11 who took the field to face the Rams, as they produced a first half performance that was full of discipline and control, leading through Milli Alli’s second goal in three outings after just 10 minutes.

It was then all hands to the pump after the break, as County pumped the ball into the visitors’ box at every single opportunity, but Luton led superbly by centre half Mark McGuinness, were able to hold on for a clean sheet and with it, a massive three points. The Hatters’ first win at Derby since 1990, some 35 years ago, saw them go level with their opponents with just three games remaining of the season, as Bloomfield said afterwards: “I thought first half for an away performance we were excellent.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

"We handled the ball incredibly well, we had a goal threat, the only disappointment was we didn’t come in two or three-nil up and kill the game off. At one-nil it was always going to be a tough second half, with the Derby supporters right behind their team and making the noise that they do here. We knew there were going to be some tough moments second half and it turned out that way.

"But to put on that kind of defensive display, I’m so proud of our lads right now. We took a real punch on the nose last Saturday against Blackburn, but I didn't want it to ruin our momentum that we’d been building. I didn’t want one day to disappoint or ruin it, but to show that kind of fighting spirit to come out of the blocks and put on that first half display, I’m so proud of our boys.”